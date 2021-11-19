MARIETTA - With one hand on a Bible and the other raised beside his facemask, Andre Sims took his oath of office Friday morning and was sworn in as the next city councilman to represent Ward 6.
Sims will take office Jan. 1, when he replaces outgoing Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly. Kelly did not seek reelection to her Ward 6 seat, opting instead to challenge incumbent Steve Tumlin for the mayoralty, a bid she ultimately lost.
Sims ran for the Ward 6 seat unopposed. A Realtor with RE/MAX, he has served as a commissioner on the Marietta Housing Authority and on the board of Habitat for Humanity. A 26-year resident of Ward 6, he is a graduate of Hampton University, a member of Turner Chapel AME Church, husband to educator Jill Sims and a father of two.
"Every one of you have played a major role in and part in my life," Sims told the group of family and friends who had come to the courtroom of Superior Court Judge Angela Brown for his swearing-in ceremony. "I look forward to serving the city of Marietta in a way that would be pleasing in your sight."
Jill Sims, a former Marietta City Schools principal, said she was unconcerned with the attention that will come with her husband's role on the City Council.
"Being in the Marietta community is really natural to me," she said. As for Sims, "he's always involved," she added, pointing to his stint on the Marietta Housing Authority. "He's a leader in our church ... and so he's always putting himself in the role of leadership, where people look at him as a leader."
Sims and his cousin, Michael Pope, grew up together. Pope noted Sims' father had been an elected official in their hometown, and was expecting Sims to follow in his fathers' footsteps one day.
"He definitely has a passion to serve and to give back," Pope said. "I'm super excited, I'm very proud, I just can't wait to see the great things he's going to do for the city of Marietta."
