Widely liked and respected Cobb businessman and community leader Chet Austin, who for decades helped run and develop Marietta’s Tip Top Poultry, the Wellstar Health System and Kennesaw State University, will be sorely missed and fondly remembered for his generosity, love and selfless commitment to bettering the lives of others, those close to him say.
Chester “Chet” Adair Austin, 92, died peacefully Tuesday morning, according to a family obituary, which states he deeply valued family time, especially trips to Destin, Florida, and many other family vacations over the years.
“To all those who knew him, Chet leaves behind a legacy of leadership, loyalty and service,” the obituary states. “Beyond his service to this nation, our community, the local health care system, and university and educational centers across Georgia, Chet was also a generous friend and family man.”
Austin had been diagnosed with lung cancer, friends told the MDJ, saying he enjoyed a remarkably good quality of life up until his last few days.
“He was a wonderful, unique man in every good way,” retired Tip Top Poultry president and current board chairman Robin Burruss said of his former business partner and family friend. “He loved people.”
“An extraordinary leader,” longtime friend and fellow KSU and Wellstar board member Bob Prillaman said of Austin on Tuesday. “Someone that made a difference in so many lives, not only with his actions, but also his friendship.”
BeginningsBorn in Smyrna on Dec. 6, 1927, Austin was the son of Chester Benningsfield and Levettie Adair Austin, and grew up with his sisters Grace, Frances and Katherine.
Austin attended school in Smyrna then went to Georgia Military College and served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947 before graduating in 1953 from Georgia State University with a bachelor of science.
In 1954, Austin’s best friend Al Burruss, whom he’d met in the third grade, acquired what is now the Tip Top Poultry company in Marietta, and soon after brought Austin on board to help run it.
Together Austin and Burruss developed and managed the business until Burruss’ death in 1986, when Burruss’ son, Robin Burruss, took over as president and worked with Austin, the CEO, until 1999, when Austin retired.
Austin’s only son and youngest child, David Austin, also retired from the company a few years ago as treasurer, but remains on the board. Brad Respess, Robin Burruss’ son-in-law, is president and CEO.
Burruss said his father and Austin first partnered in business as after-school janitors, and complemented each other because they enjoyed different aspects of work.
“It was a great partnership because they covered each other’s weaknesses while allowing each other to excel in their strengths,” Burruss said Tuesday. “It was a dynamic partnership.”
Austin respected everyone equally, Burruss said, from chicken production line workers to county commissioners, state representatives and governors.
“He was very respectful of the thoughts and opinions of others,” Burruss said, describing Austin as kind, generous and considered in his approach. “He was always a strong team player and he was able to tell you what he thought without it coming across as demanding or selfish.”
BoardsPrillaman said Austin was a “most unusual giving person,” and one who was integral to the formation of the state’s largest health system, Wellstar.
Austin was a trustee emeritus of Wellstar, having been director of Northwest Health System (now Wellstar), former chairman of Promina Health System and director of Cobb Hospital Health System, with which he was involved for 25 years.
“He was a man who spent all of his time and effort on what he would say was doing the right thing,” Prillaman said. “The work that he did and the funds that he gave to directly help students was continuous. I had the pleasure of emceeing an event several years back for Chet at KSU and so many people came to honor him. It was one of the highlights of my life to see how this man was respected and loved.”
Austin was heavily involved in KSU, as a 10-year university trustee and an advisory board member for continuing and professional education at the college, which named a summer learning program after him — the Chet Austin Teen Leadership Academy.
Austin was also chairman of the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce in 1983, and a founding member of the Honorary Commanders Alumni Association, which brings together personnel from the Cobb Chamber, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, U.S. National Guard, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps to pair business leaders and military commanders in a yearlong program.
Austin was a president of the Georgia Poultry Federation, chairman of the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, and chairman of the Georgia Department of Technical and Adult Education.
He was also a past member of the Metro Rotary Club and on the board of advisers for Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes.
“He loved the community, was always involved in the community on various boards and gave a lot of himself to make the community great,” Burruss said. “Back when this community was transforming from a sleepy community to a booming community, he was definitely one of the movers and shakers. He was widely respected and very well thought of. I think everybody who knew him didn’t just consider him an acquaintance, they considered him a friend.”
Tom Phillips, an emeritus trustee at Wellstar, said he found his time with Austin to be remarkable.
“I observed the character and integrity of this man in many meetings that I was fortunate to attend in his presence and he will be sorely missed,” Phillips told the MDJ on Tuesday. “His life was defined through caring and generosity.”
BalanceAustin married Hazel Stanfield Austin, of Jasper, Georgia, and they had three children: Sharon, Lorrie and David.
The Austins moved from Smyrna to the Marietta Country Club community in the early 1990s, Burruss said, and later lived in a small gated community off New Salem Road.
The couple enjoyed 63 years of marriage until Hazel’s death in October 2016.
Austin was a six-decade golf fanatic who was often on the green with friends if he wasn’t working or serving the community, Burruss said, adding Austin was still “playing his age” up until about four months ago, scoring in the upper 80s and low 90s.
“He bet the devil out of me in golf over 30 or 40 years,” Prillaman said. “I could never get to play as well as he did, it always irritated me because even if I was close he would double up on me on the 18th hole and win. I’ve passed a little change to him over the years.”
Prillaman said Austin also had a great sense of humor, to which he often fell victim.
“It got to the point where I was afraid to attend auctions because he would put my name down for things and I would have to buy them,” Prillaman said. “He pulled many things on me, Lord have mercy.”
Austin was someone who, despite his many business and community commitments, placed family first, Prillaman said.
“I’ll just miss that here’s a guy that seriously makes a tremendous impact on our community but has a great down-to-earth sense of humor and knows and responds to the value of friendship,” Prillaman said. “He really appreciated and loved life.”
Austin, a longstanding member of Tillman United Methodist Church in Smyrna and later Due West Methodist Church in Marietta, is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held and a memorial service planned for a future date.
