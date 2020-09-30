While more than half of all students in the Cobb County School District have elected to return to schools for face-to-face instruction through the end of the fall semester, student responses vary widely across schools and grade levels.
This week, the district released school counts for students who are returning for face-to-face learning and students who will continue learning virtually. According to the district, elementary schools will see the greatest percentage of students return to classrooms for in-person instruction.
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, gave two reasons why elementary schools might have the highest turnout for face-to-face learning.
“Elementary school is foundational years, and I think parents are very worried about them not learning virtually and it’s harder to do virtual with a smaller child,” Jackson said. “Second is because, whether it’s true or not, most common knowledge about COVID is it’s striking adolescents, not small children. So, I think parents are a little bit more comfortable sending an elementary school child back instead of an older child.”
Elementary Schools
Elementary schools, which reopen Monday, had the highest percentage of students elect face-to-face learning. Of nearly 46,000 students across district elementary schools, 58.7% chose face-to-face learning while 35.2% will continue virtual learning. Another 6.1% of students did not respond with their preferred learning method.
With 83.2% of students electing face-to-face learning, Ford Elementary School in Acworth has the highest percentage of students returning to school. Teasley Elementary School in Smyrna has 55.2% of students continuing remote learning, the highest percentage of remote learners among district elementary schools.
Cobb Board of Education Chairman Brad Wheeler said elementary students may be returning in droves because they require significant attention from parents when learning remotely.
“The younger the child, the more help that they’re going to need,” Wheeler said. “Being at school is our best method of instruction. I think the parents realize that, and that’s what they want to do with their kid.”
Middle Schools
Middle school students, who are scheduled to return to schools beginning Oct. 19, delivered similar responses. Among nearly 26,000 middle school students across the district, 54.2% selected face-to-face learning while 37.9% chose to continue learning remotely. The remaining 7.9% of students did not respond.
Among district middle schools, Hightower Trail in east Cobb has the highest percentage of students who chose face-to-face learning: 74.1%. At Tapp Middle School in Powder Springs, 53.5% of students selected remote learning, the highest percentage among district middle schools.
High Schools
In high schools, which reopen beginning Nov. 5, students appear more reluctant to return to the classroom. Among nearly 36,000 high school students, 42.7% opted for face-to-face learning while 42% chose to continue remote learning. The remaining 15.3%, over 5,400 students, have not responded.
Wheeler said older students may be able to handle remote learning for the duration of the semester.
“The older you get, the more independent the child becomes,” he said.
Pope High School in east Cobb has 70.6% of students returning for face-to-face instruction, the highest percentage among high schools. At South Cobb High School in Austell, 61.2% of students chose remote learning, the highest percentage in the district.
Jackson said she was not surprised that high schools have the most students electing continued virtual learning or not responding at all.
“By the time they’re in high school, virtual learning is not usually a problem because the students are very computer savvy,” Jackson said. “They’re very aware of what they’re doing and the expectations, and they don’t need to be watched by a parent.”
Jackson said the Nov. 5 start date for high schools, which only allows for about five weeks of in-person instruction before the winter break, could deter high school students from returning to the classroom.
“If there’s only that couple weeks left, why would I upend what they’re currently doing?” Jackson asked. “If it’s working, don’t change it.”
Wheeler agreed with Jackson that many high school students may want to finish the year virtually, noting that the first few days after returning to school will be an adjustment period across the district.
“The longer you’re in virtual, the less actual time you’re going to be (in school),” Wheeler said. “I would also think that when you go back to school, it’s just like starting school for a new semester. There’s going to be a couple days of getting reoriented.”
According to the district, about 52% of all students chose face-to-face learning while about 38% chose to remain in remote learning this fall. More than 10,000 students have not responded with their preferred learning mode.
Later on, students and families will have another opportunity to choose their preferred learning method for the spring semester. The current data reflects decisions for the fall semester.
