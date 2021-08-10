MARIETTA — A proposal to cut the public’s speaking time at Board of Commissioners’ meetings by half was tabled Tuesday amid public opposition and protest.
The board’s meeting drew out a bipartisan group of residents, who alternately pleaded, chided, and demanded the board not change its policy. The revisions would have reduced the number of public speakers from 12 to 10, decreased their speaking time from five to three minutes, and moved the public comment portion of the meeting to near its end, after all votes had been taken (currently the board hears speakers at the top and bottom of each meeting).
All told, the revisions would have slashed the overall public speaking time from 60 to 30 minutes.
County Communications Director Ross Cavitt, who first publicly raised the possibility of changes in January, has previously said he'd like to bring Cobb into line with most other metro Atlanta jurisdictions. For speaker Sally Riddle, that reason wasn’t good enough.
“We’ve always stated that Cobb is exceptional,” Riddle said. “Well, let’s continue that.”
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs rallied supporters prior to the meeting, calling on conservatives to turn out in opposition to the vote. A small crowd formed outside 100 Cherokee Street, with residents waving signs reading, “Commissioners Not Comrades,” and, “Citizens Not Peasants.”
“It is unconscionable that this topic is even being discussed in our precious Cobb County, Georgia. How can you do this?” said Grubbs, the first speaker of the meeting.
The board moved into its agenda after a half-dozen speakers had railed against the proposed changes. As the agenda item came up, the demonstrators stiffened in their chairs and drew in breath. Cupid, however, announced the matter had been pulled to give commissioners more time to consider the policy, taking the air out of some of the opposition.
Any changes to the public comment procedures would have required a four-fifths vote to pass. Commissioner Keli Gambrill had aired concerns about the changes at a work session Monday, and Commissioner JoAnn Birrell was not present Tuesday, potentially jeopardizing the vote.
Cupid said after the meeting that wasn’t the only factor in the pulling of the item, and said she was sympathetic to the concerns of the audience.
“It’s understood. These are conversations that we’ve had as this policy has been contemplated for the past eight months … this is not an easy topic to address. This is not something that’s easy to change,” Cupid said.
Ben Williams, head of the Cobb chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, told the board he “look(ed) forward to at least being able, in the future, to speak for five minutes.”
For now, Williams will get his wish.
In other business, the board approved the following items Tuesday:
• A ten-year tax break for developer Novare Group’s mixed-use development in downtown Powder Springs. Per the agreement, Novare will be exempted from paying property taxes for the first five years of the development. In years six and seven, Novare will be exempt from 80% of its taxes, 60% in year eight, 40% in year nine, and 20% in the 10th year, after which the abatement will end.
• A project addition to the county’s contract with consultant Kimley-Horn costing roughly $140,000, to assist the county in developing a project list for a future Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum.
• A $394,000 expenditure for the Cobb County Police Department to purchase a Lenco Bearcat armored vehicle for its SWAT team.
• A transfer of $300,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to the county’s rental assistance program to boost administrative support and speed up disbursements.
