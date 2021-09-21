SMYRNA — Cobb’s second-largest city, like every other employer, it seems, can’t find enough workers.
In a pair of unanimous votes Monday night, its City Council tried to fix that.
Beginning Oct. 1, the vast majority of city employees will receive a merit raise of between 2% and 3.5%, depending on their performance evaluation. A handful more will receive another raise as the city lifts each step on its pay scale by 4%. (Only city employees whose salaries are below the minimum — as prescribed by their step on the pay scale after the 4% increase — will get this second raise.)
The council’s vote on the measure was 5-0, with members Charles Welch and Glenn Pickens absent.
A pay study conducted in 2018 recommended the city “maintain” its pay scale with annual adjustments, which it has not done. (The city has, however, offered merit increases in that span.) Since 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ “employment cost index of government workers” has gone up 6.8%, according to city manager Joe Bennett.)
The city was originally set to approve both to begin Jan. 1, but its struggle to fill vacant positions has made the matter more urgent. Had it begun January first, the cost of the merit raise would have been more than $260,000 in the 2022 fiscal year; with it set to begin three months earlier, it will cost $422,000, with the difference coming out of the city’s fiscal 2022 contingency fund. The salary schedule adjustment is expected to cost another $36,000, according to city documents.
“This item and the next item are critical, especially in this labor market, this tough labor market, and while we’re awaiting the results of the pay study, to go ahead and do this stopgap now and take care of our people and make the city’s positions more attractive to potential applicants,” Mayor Derek Norton said Monday.
The problem is so acute in the city-run sanitation department that council members also approved Monday a $25 per day salary supplement for the 24 people that work on the city’s garbage and recycling trucks until the department is again fully staffed.
“We’re at a critical stage with our residential sanitation, and this is an effort to try to fill some of those positions, to try to make sure we don’t have to outsource this,” Norton said Monday.
On Thursday, when council members met to prepare for Monday’s meeting, Ernest Frank Martin, the city’s director of public works, said the city would have to consider asking private contractors to fill the service gap that will likely open soon should the city continue to lose its workers to private employers in the sector, such as Waste Management.
Norton called such a move a “disaster,” and said it should be the city’s last resort.
According to one city staffer, Waste Management is offering new hires more money per hour than Smyrna does, as well as a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
“They’re stealing all of our workers,” Bennett said Thursday.
The city’s sanitation supplement will cost $600 a day and $3,000 per week. With the $25 per day supplement, Smyrna sanitation workers’ hourly wage will top $20.
“Go put that out right now,” Norton said after the council’s approval of the salary supplement, only half in jest. “Market that right now.”
The city is expecting the results of a University of Georgia pay study early next year, which will recommend new salaries for city employees that would make it competitive with its neighbors.
