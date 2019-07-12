The Ron Asby North Cobb American Legion Post 304, 4220 S. Main Street in Acworth, announced that they now have a wall-mounted AED Defibrillator thanks to three members of the Acworth Business Association.
Bart Nunley of Elley.com, the Marcy Family of Georgia Funeral Care and Jan Anderson of Janderson’s Heart all donated funds to allow the Post to purchase the life-saving equipment. A plaque listing the sponsors has been added above the mounted defibrillator
Post member George Tymchyshyn led the initiative to obtain the defibrillator and mounted it on the wall in the bar after it arrived at the Post.
The Post will hold an initial training session for trainers on the equipment on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. After that, the Post will set a date and time where general members can be trained to use the gear as well.
