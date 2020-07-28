The American Legion Post 29 in Marietta announced that the 6th annual Veterans Memorial 5K and Military Appreciation Celebration have been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 14. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. on the Marietta Square. Following the race, the Military Appreciation Celebration will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Glover Park featuring guest speakers, music and other activities honoring veterans.
This event, which has taken place Memorial Day Weekend on the Marietta Square in years past, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 5K race is stroller and dog-friendly, and it will include a wheelchair event this year. The public is encouraged to participate.
For more information or to register, visit www.post29marietta.org/5krace or call 770-331-5580.
