MARIETTA — The Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion and Coca Cola United recently teamed up to supply the Georgia National Guard in Marietta with water and assorted Coke products for the Guard’s ongoing recruitment and retention project.
“American Legion Post 29 has a long history of working with the Georgia National Guard and it is very proud to partner with Coca Cola United here in metro Atlanta to make this project happen,” said Tom Bell, Community and Public Relations, Horace Orr Post 29. “While projects such as these are small in nature, they are large in showing community support and appreciation to our Georgia National Guard and the important work the Guard does, not only here in Marietta but across the state and across the world when needed.”
Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion is located at 921 Gresham Ave. NE, Marietta, 30060. For more information, visit www.post29marietta.org or call 770-427-5900.
