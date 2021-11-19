The American Legion Post 29 is hosting its monthly “All-You-Can-Eat" Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 8 to 11 a.m. at 921 Gresham Ave. NE, Marietta, 30060.

Cost is $10 per person dine-in and $12 per person take-out.

The public is invited to bring the family and enjoy breakfast at the Post. Proceeds from this event go to fund veteran and community charities supported by the Sons of the American Legion Post 29.

For more information on the activities of the American Legion Post 29, visit www.post29marietta.org.

