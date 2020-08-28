The Cobb County School District temporarily took its remote learning platform offline on Friday afternoon.
According to the district, an Amazon Cloud Service hardware failure impacted about 20% of Cobb Teaching and Learning System users on Friday morning. In a social media post, the district said the Amazon hardware failure led to “intermittent issues” for some users.
“The technology team has learned that a hardware failure with Amazon’s Cloud Services is the cause of the issue,” the district said in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon. “Amazon is working to rectify the problem now. At approximately 12:45 PM, the CTLS system will be offline for all users for approximately 30 minutes and will be back online at approximately 1:15 PM.”
Less than 30 minutes after announcing the temporary shutdown on Friday, Cobb Schools shared a second Facebook post highlighting the “CTLS Status Page” where families can see if the learning platform is functioning normally. According to the status monitor page, available at cobbctls.com, all CTLS services returned online on Friday afternoon.
Cobb teachers and students are using the Cobb Teaching and Learning System as students learn remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The district started the school year on Aug. 17 with online only learning.
Friday’s incident is not the first time that students and teachers have had trouble accessing CTLS. On the first day of school, the platform could not handle the traffic of more than 100,000 students logging in all at once. During the Aug. 20 school board meeting, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the platform had a tough start to the first day of school.
“We had a bumpy start, day one,” Ragsdale said at last week’s meeting. “113,000 students accessing a single system online, there’s not enough testing in the world that you can do to ensure that we’ve checked every single box.”
In July, Ragsdale secured $8.1 million in federal CARES Act funding from county commissioners to finish building the online learning system.
On the district’s learning platform website, CCSD describes the system as “a digital learning environment which precisely identifies what students know, supports student learning, engages parents and empowers teachers with one goal: student success.” The platform features separate portals for students, teachers and parents to access schooling resources.
