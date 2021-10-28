A.B. Almy has raised nearly $14,000 in the Ward 3 race for Marietta’s Board of Education to replace the outgoing Randy Weiner.
The former high school teacher of students with disabilities has drawn support from around metro Atlanta, and in a rare instance for school board candidates, garnered contributions from several out-of-state donors.
Chief among them is a group listed as “Dems for Educational Equity” with a Washington, D.C. address, which gave Almy $2,800. Others include Michael Kaufman of Charleston, S.C. (who gave $250), Andrew Balson of Newton, MA ($950), Leigh Peterson of Richmond, VA ($1,000), and Karen Wagner of New York City ($475).
Locally, Almy’s received major contributions from Brian Fulghum ($500), Julia Herrin ($500), Kathleen Fisher ($500), Kelly Ludwick ($500), Thomas Rybert ($1,000), and Benjamin Elliott ($1,000), among others. Of her total $13,984 raised, Almy has spent $3,793, leaving her just short of $10,200 on-hand as of Oct. 7.
The race’s lone other candidate — Erica D. Bush — has yet to file any financial disclosure reports with Cobb County’s Board of Elections. When she qualified for the race earlier this year, Bush didn’t list any contact information in her paperwork and couldn’t be reached by the MDJ for a series of candidate questionnaires.
Almy, meanwhile, has said she supports temporary mask mandates to contain the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Asked whether she supports banning the teaching of critical race theory in Marietta schools, Almy did not answer yes or no, but said in part, “I am not in support of any programs or theories that would work to divide, accuse or separate us. I am in support of finding ways to celebrate our differences, learn from each other, and then use those experiences to unite us and make us an even stronger Marietta.”
Ward 1
Jeff DeJarnett, a real estate broker and the one-time band director of Marietta Middle School, likewise was the only candidate to report fundraising numbers in the race for Ward 1, as he vies to fill the vacancy left by Alan Levine’s abrupt departure from the school board this summer.
DeJarnett reported raising $1,600 in his race. Opponent Alex Castro filed an affidavit affirming he had not raised or spent more than $2,500 on his campaign. Lisa Lindsay, meanwhile, filed a disclosure report but said she had no contributions or expenditures.
DeJarnett’s listed supporters are John Hull ($1,000), Robin Burruss ($300), Hicks Malonson ($200), and Marietta-based Techconnect Sales & Distribution.
Castro and Lindsay could not be reached for comment on their campaign positions, but DeJarnett told the MDJ he supports the Georgia Board of Education’s decision to pass a resolution opposing critical race theory, and is personally not in support of mask mandates.
