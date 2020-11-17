Cobb commissioners Tuesday approved a development that will add almost 200 homes and townhomes to Mableton.
Developer Meritage Homes of Georgia will build 160 townhomes and 20 single-family homes on 30 acres off Floyd Road, a mile and a half from its intersection with East-West Connector.
The parcels in question are currently zoned for 44 single-family homes.
Meritage attorney Parks Huff said the houses would resemble and connect to those in the neighboring Willowcrest subdivision.
“This is where you put your density, this is where you put your intensity: on your transportation routes, close to your park and ride lots, close to a commercial node,” Huff said. “That’s what you do with good planning.”
One resident of the existing Willowcrest neighborhood spoke in opposition to the proposed development, saying it would “drastically change the aesthetics of our neighborhood, taking it from a single family home community to a townhome community.”
Only 35% of Willowcrest is currently comprised of townhomes, she said.
“Our concerns as a neighborhood is that (the second phase) would over-densify our neighborhood.”
But south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said it would offer a nice transition between the area’s commercial corridor and its single family homes.
It would also provide “a mix of residential properties that Mableton doesn’t have,” she said.
In other business, commissioners approved a request from Springhouse that will put a 72,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care facility on about three acres off Hickory Grove Road, in Kennesaw.
The two-story building would include 100 units to be staffed 24/7 with visitation hours every day between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Commissioners held a proposal from Venture Communities LLC, which has proposed building 36 condominiums on a four-acre vacant lot near the intersection of I-75 and Windy Hill Road, just north of the Battery Atlanta.
That proposal will be heard at the board’s Dec. 15 meeting.
