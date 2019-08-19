State Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Sandy Springs, will hold a press conference immediately following the Cobb County town hall on Ethylene Oxide tonight.
The town hall is from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta. The press conference will take place outside of the civic center at the conclusion of the public meeting.
Allen and Jordan issued the following statement regarding their recent efforts and tonight’s meeting:
“Sterigenics, a medical company with facilities located around the country, uses the chemical Ethylene Oxide to sterilize medical equipment. Ethylene Oxide (EtO) is a chemical so noxious that, when blasted in the direction of medical equipment wrapped in plastic and/or cardboard, it permeates the packaging and completely sterilizes the syringes, catheters, IVs and other tools. This gas, like any other gas, is emitted into the air surrounding the plant.
“In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed EtO’s classification from ‘possible carcinogen’ to ‘definite carcinogen,’ as it causes multiple types of cancers with its toxicity (notably breast cancer, stomach cancer and non-Hodgkins lymphoma). Neither the EPA nor the EPD notified the community of this change and Sterigenics has continued to operate using EtO in a densely populated area.
“In July 2018, news broke that residents of Cobb, Fulton and Newton counties have been living in areas that have the highest concentrations of the U.S. The EPD, which is under the office of the governor, had known of this contamination for almost a full year and chose not to notify the community.
“This evening the EPA and the EPD will appear at a community meeting at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta. At this point in time, it is unclear what the focus of their presentation will be. Because of that, we will be holding a press conference immediately following the meeting tonight to respond, outside of the Civic Center.”
