CUMBERLAND — Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood this week welcomed in the holiday season and ushered out the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s First Monday Breakfast series with a call to action: give generously.
“This is my favorite time of the year, because it is a season of celebrations. We have the opportunity during this time of the year to celebrate so many different things. And one of the great things we have the opportunity to celebrate is how blessed we are with the people that are in our lives. And this morning, what we’re going to do, very intentionally, we’re going to celebrate giving,” he said.
Allegood, former executive director of Cobb Community Foundation and founder of the Cobb Community Impact Grant, took his opportunity in front of the crowd of hundreds of Cobb business owners to encourage support of local nonprofits.
He told crowd the Cobb community is the “most giving community in all of America,” saying that the 2,600 chamber business members help the county achieve that title.
“It is your leadership that has inspired thousands of men and women in our community to give back in such a way,” the mayor said. “We have been able to create ... a community that has a culture of giving.”
Allegood said through his work with the Cobb Community Foundation and as the mayor of Acworth, he’s had interactions with community members that he called “extraordinarily giving people.”
He invited four nonprofit leaders — Laura Keefe, of Marietta Youth Empowerment through Learning, Leading, and Serving; Shelley Elder, of Elder Law Firm; Paul Kirby, of Wellspring Hope and Shay Traylor, of Loving Arms Cancer Outreach — to share their stories of the interactions that set them on a path of community service.
At the close of her presentation, Traylor said her organization is facing a shortfall of $30,000 in donations this year and had so far collected $22,000. She asked the crowd to donate to her organization, which works to pay bills for and provide other support to families with a member facing a cancer diagnosis.
As the chamber’s meeting neared adjournment, a member approached Allegood and whispered into his ear, pledging a $4,000 matching donation and challenging another member of the community to donate the same amount to complete Loving Arms’ $30,000 campaign.
Before he closed, Allegood once again challenged every person in the audience to consider giving to the nonprofits that support community members in need and directed the crowd to a pile of envelopes on their tables.
“As we’ve been talking this morning, I’m sure you’ve all thought about a person at an intersection in your life that has inspired you,” he said. “Take the opportunity today ... to thank that person. Thank that person for the time and the investment that they have made with their giving spirit in your life.”
