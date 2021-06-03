The Cobb County School District has this announcement for families headed to Allatoona High School's commencement tonight:
"Although tonight’s graduation will continue to proceed as scheduled, in preparation for rain, we are asking that those who attend tonight’s graduation ceremony be prepared for possible pauses in the ceremony.
"We know that such interruptions can be frustrating, and hope they do not occur. However, in our efforts to celebrate our graduates well and not inconvenience parents and guests, we intend to hold graduation tonight even if it is interrupted by weather. Thank you for your patience."
