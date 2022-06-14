(From left to right) Roselidah Obunaga, head women’s volleyball coach at Savannah State stands with Jedaiah Daniels of Kennesaw while she receives the Abbie DeLoach Foundation scholarship student-athlete award from Jimmy DeLoach Jr., president of the foundation.
The Abbie DeLoach Foundation honored 29 scholarship recipients at a luncheon at the Savannah Golf Club on April 29, including Allatoona High School graduate, Jedaiah Daniels, who received a scholarship in 2021.
Daniels was a stand-out player for the Allatoona High School Buccaneers and now plays for the Savannah State women’s volleyball team as a middle hitter. This volleyball season, Daniels had 128 kills and 60 digs.
“What I love most about athletics is the rush I feel while playing,” Daniels said. “Many people think that only spectators get the edge of their seat feeling, but athletes do too, and we feel it ten times more because we determine what happens next.”
The Abbie DeLoach Foundation was founded by Jimmy DeLoach Jr. in honor of his daughter Abbie DeLoach, a Georgia Southern University nursing student who was killed in a tractor-trailer collision in 2015. The ADF has awarded more than $1.25 million in scholarships to students who reflect the qualities that exemplified Abbie DeLoach’s life. The luncheon was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, so this year 2021 and 2022 scholarship recipients were honored.
