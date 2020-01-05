Get to work! On buying these tickets, that is.
Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High School (CCCEPA) will present “9 to 5: The Musical” at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, opening Jan. 30 for four performances.
“‘9 to 5’ is the 2008 Tony-nominated musical based on the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton. It’s a relevant story about misogyny and inequality in the workplace,” said Jono Davis, managing director of the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre.
The story reflects the hard truths of life. “Unfortunately, gaps in the workplace still do exist. ‘9 to 5’ is told in an extraordinarily campy and fun way. We watch these women find their confidence and strength by hitting rock bottom, but then they help pull each other back out on top,” Davis said.
The show is a must-see classic. “It’s become such a camp classic over the years, almost a cult classic. It’s now reaching new popularity with this musical,” Davis said.
The musical showcases local young talent from CCCEPA. “This is a great opportunity for these young actors to be a part of a relevant piece, one that I’m sure will bring out all sorts of strengths within their characters themselves as well as the characters they portray on stage,” Davis said.
“I’m excited for the audience to see this piece. Not just because it’s a fun show, but it’s a story we’re all too familiar with. It’s fun to watch these characters find their strength in each other,” Davis said.
Robert Adams is the director of the show and acting teacher at Pebblebrook High School. Frank Timmerman is the musical director and Cindy Reiser is the choreographer.
“It’s going to be a fun opportunity to collaborate with CCCEPA again. We do a musical with them every year, and it’s a big hit for us each year. It’s a great opportunity for families to come see local talent,” Davis said.
“9 to 5” is for everyone. “It is a fun, campy musical that is very much in the same vein of ‘Legally Blonde’ that we did last year. It’s a fun adaptation of this classic movie. It’s silly, but then it has familiar Dolly Parton music to it. It’s a great show,” Davis said.
Get your tickets sooner than later. “It’s sure to sell out. This time last year, when we were doing ‘Legally Blonde,’ it sold out weeks before the show. It was a big hit for us. We have no doubt it’s going to be the same way for this winter musical,” Davis said.
Show times are Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., Jan. 31 at 8 p.m., Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.
The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is at 548 S. Marietta Pkwy. SE, Marietta 30060. Tickets can only be purchased through the Jennie T. Anderson Box Office by calling 770-528-8490 or on TicketMaster.com. For tickets and more information, visit andersontheatre.org.
