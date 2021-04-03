Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star Game from Georgia will cost the local economy $100 million, Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism said in a statement issued Saturday.
The game was to be played at Cobb's Truist Park. MLB decided to move the game from Georgia to protest the state's recent overhaul of its elections laws.
Quinlan did not say in how Cobb Travel and Tourism came to the $100 million figure.
"Tourism is one of the hardest hit industries during the Covid-19 pandemic," Quinlan said. "In the initial stages of the pandemic, many Cobb hotels saw single digit occupancy numbers. The 8,000-plus MLB contracted hotel room nights that will not actualize as a result of the MLB All-Star Game relocation will have a negative impact on Cobb’s hospitality industry and other local businesses, further delaying recovery. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.