Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star Game from Georgia will cost the local economy $100 million, Holly Quinlan, president and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism said in a statement issued Saturday.

The game was to be played at Cobb's Truist Park. MLB decided to move the game from Georgia to protest the state's recent overhaul of its elections laws. 

Quinlan did not say in how Cobb Travel and Tourism came to the $100 million figure. 

"Tourism is one of the hardest hit industries during the Covid-19 pandemic," Quinlan said. "In the initial stages of the pandemic, many Cobb hotels saw single digit occupancy numbers. The 8,000-plus MLB contracted hotel room nights that will not actualize as a result of the MLB All-Star Game relocation will have a negative impact on Cobb’s hospitality industry and other local businesses, further delaying recovery. "

