All outdoor parks in Cobb will reopen Monday, according to a post on the county's coronavirus webpage.
Concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus mean that some things will remain closed or banned, the post noted.
Playgrounds and restrooms at parks will remain closed and organized athletic activities will not be allowed. Indoor facilities such as aquatic centers and arts centers will remain closed.
"Park Rangers and PARKS personnel will monitor the parks to ensure park patrons maintain proper social distancing," read the post. "Flagrant violations could result in the closure of part or all of that facility."
The county closed all parks March 23, one day before Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
The county reopened trails and passive parks, or those without playgrounds or opportunities for organized activities such as team sports, April 25.
