All lanes are open after a small tanker truck leaked about 100 gallons of diesel fuel on Interstate 75 northbound just south of exit 271 in Kennesaw early Friday morning, according to Cobb fire personnel.
Cobb fire responded to a 5:56 a.m. call from a motorist who said the tanker was traveling northbound on the highway leaking the fuel, according to Denell Boyd, a spokesperson for the fire department. She said it is unclear how far the truck traveled while leaking.
Boyd said firefighters responded to the scene and the department also deployed a sand truck to cover the diesel slick. The spill blocked two lanes about half a mile south of exit 271, she said.
The leak was stopped at 6:11 a.m., and Cobb fire personnel left the scene at 6:47 a.m., allowing Georgia Department of Transportation officials to take over, according to Boyd.
GDOT representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether the driver of the tanker would be cited.
