MARIETTA — Amanda Planchard will never forget the day in 1992 when her younger brother Chet was gunned down during a robbery while at his part-time job at a Marietta Burger King.
Thirty years later, bundled in her brother’s high school athletic leather jacket, Planchard shared her memories at a cold and misty candlelight vigil Thursday night at Marietta’s Glover Park to honor her brother and three other victims killed by a lone gunman three decades ago.
“My brother was a 16-year-old sophomore at Wheeler High School, working his after-school job. Police said the gunman came in and ordered a burger and fries and handed Chet two dollars. When Chet opened the drawer to make change, the man shot him in the chest, grabbed the cash from the drawer and fled,” she said. “He shot my brother without any warning or demand for money. He took about $325 while Chet lay bleeding to death behind the counter,” she said.
Chet Planchard died at Kennestone Hospital less than 30 minutes after being shot.
The crime spree began months before Waddell’s death, when Freeman killed Rakesh Patel, 25, during a Jan. 20, 1992, robbery at Patel's convenience store along Franklin Road in Marietta.
The shooter was identified as Ronald Freeman, 21. Freeman was soon linked to the killing of two store clerks in a spree that lasted from January until March 31, when Freeman was arrested by Fulton County police while trying to escape his girlfriend’s Atlanta-area apartment.
Though convicted for four first-degree murders and sentenced to four life terms plus 60 years, Freeman is eligible for parole review in 2023, Planchard said.
Thursday night, Planchard was joined by Jeanie Waddell, whose sister Terri was a 25-year-old convenience store cashier killed by Freeman on Jan 24, 1992. The two women shared their stories before a gathering of two dozen friends and supporters holding candles as dusk settled. They urged the crowd to write the state’s parole board to express opposition to the killer’s possible parole.
“Yesterday was my sister’s birthday. Terri would have been 55 years old,” Jeanine Waddell said. “Ronald Freeman murdered my sister in cold blood, in front of her 4-year-old daughter. Instead of celebrating, all I’m left with are memories,” she said.
Terri Waddell was working her shift at a Circle K convenience store near Six Flags theme park with her daughter Christina beside her when Freeman approached the counter with a cold drink and abruptly demanded money from the register, she said.
“It was 20 minutes before closing. He got a soda and placed it on the counter. He asked my sister for money and then fatally shot her without so much as a thought. The crime that ended my sister’s life netted Mr. Freeman $14.07,” Waddell said.
Now 34, Terri's daughter was traumatized by witnessing her mother’s murder and too upset to attend the vigil, Waddell said.
“Today is the anniversary of the first of many murders Ronald Freeman willingly chose to commit,” she said. “It is important to keep the 1992 murder victims’ memories alive. Ronald Freeman is a serial killer who has never shown any remorse. He is a murderer who does not deserve to feel sunshine outside the penitentiary walls. We need to stand together and let it be known that parole is simply not an option,” Waddell said. “The only way to make sure Mr. Freeman never hurts another person is to keep him away from the public for the remainder of his life.”
Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles spokesman Steve Hayes confirmed the board denied parole for Freeman in 2015 when he first became parole eligible, but that by law, it will be considered again in February 2023.
Planchard’s mission is to stop Freeman’s approaching parole in its tracks.
“Ronald Freeman will have served 30 years by 2023, and by law he is eligible for parole review. The parole board said I needed to prepare myself for the fact that he will eventually be paroled — that at some point during my lifetime he will be released. I’m hoping the letter-writing campaign to the board will stop that, and that his parole will be denied,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.