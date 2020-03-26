Dobbins quarantine (AP)

People wearing masks are seen looking over a blackened fence where quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship passengers are isolated in a housing area at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Marietta. 

 Curtis Compton

All former passengers of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship on which 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus, have been released from quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Former Grand Princess passengers under quarantine at Clay National Guard Center have also been allowed to leave. 

"We once again thank Colonel McPike and Major General Carden for their hospitality and cooperation," the spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear when the final Grand Princess passenger was released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.