All former passengers of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship on which 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus, have been released from quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Former Grand Princess passengers under quarantine at Clay National Guard Center have also been allowed to leave.
"We once again thank Colonel McPike and Major General Carden for their hospitality and cooperation," the spokesperson said.
It was not immediately clear when the final Grand Princess passenger was released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
