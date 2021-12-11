042821_MDJ_KSU8.JPG stock image

Kennesaw State University 

 Thomas Hartwell

Kennesaw State University has told students and staff to resume normal operations after recommending they take shelter Saturday due to reports of an "Armed intruder."

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, the university issued an alert recommending those on its campus lock their doors and windows.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the university said on social media the threat had passed.  

The alert did not specify where an intruder had been reported nor the weapon he or she had been armed with.

A spokesperson for the Cobb police department said Cobb police had not responded to any incidents at KSU, and referred questions to university police.

Kennesaw police also referred questions to the university, whose police force is independent of the city's. University police did not immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

