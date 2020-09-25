Cobb's elections department has completed the installation of ballot drop boxes, making it easier for the county's 500,000-plus registered voters to cast an absentee ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.
The final six drop boxes became available Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 16. They are:
- Cobb County Elections & Registration, 736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
- Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Dr., SW, Marietta
- West Cobb Regional Library,1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw
- North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw
- Cobb Fire Station 8, 2380 N. Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw
- Gritters library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta
- Mountain View Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
- Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta
- Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St SE, Smyrna
- Cobb County Fire Station 4, 1901 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta
- South Cobb Government Service Center, 4700 Austell Rd, Austell
- South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Pkwy, Austell
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Street, Mableton
- Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs
- Cobb County Fire Station 13, 4640 Dallas Hwy, Marietta
Almost 137,000 Cobb voters have requested an absentee ballot as of Friday morning, county elections head Janine Eveler said.
The figure is almost five times the total number requested in the last presidential election, when 28,000 absentee ballots were requested and 24,000 ultimately submitted, according to Eveler.
A record 107,000 people cast an absentee ballot in the June 9 primary. The previous record was 44,000 in the 2008 general election.
The Cobb elections department has promoted the use of absentee ballots this year to limit potential spread of the virus at polls and reduce wait times for people who opt to vote in-person. Sanitation and social distancing measures were partly to blame for long wait times at some polls during the June 9 primary, Eveler has said.
In response to voters’ complaints about those lines, however, the Cobb elections department will increase the number of voting machines ahead of the November election.
The deadline to register for the November election is Oct. 5, and early in-person voting begins Oct. 12 at nine locations.
