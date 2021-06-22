Aldi plans to open its seventh store in Cobb County in Marietta, according to planning documents filed with the city.
The approximately 20,000 square foot grocery store would be built at 249 Cobb Parkway, across the road from the Marietta Diner.
The property was formerly occupied by Houston Brothers Inc., a used car dealer. It was sold to Aldi in April at a price of $3.2 million, according to Cobb County property records.
A site plan for the store indicates the store would be accessible from Cobb Parkway and from the rear on Frey’s Gin Road.
Aldi could not provide a specific opening date but confirmed the plans.
“We are excited to confirm we are planning to open a new ALDI store in Marietta, Georgia, later this year but do not have further details at this time,” said Shaun O’Keefe, vice president of Aldi’s Jefferson, Georgia division.
The nearest Aldi location to the new store is on Roswell Road in the East Lake shopping center. Other nearby locations are one near Town Center and one on Powder Springs Street southwest of Marietta. There is an Aldi in Mableton, in Cumberland and in Kennesaw.
A German company, Aldi announced in February it plans to open about 100 new stores in the U.S. in 2021. The chain currently has more than 2,000 stores in the U.S.
