Cobb police expect to bring charges in relation to a car crash on Old Concord Road in Smyrna, in which two men were injured.
Eligardo Perez, 32, and Manual Lopez-Martinez, 29, both of Smyrna, were transported to a hospital in Marietta with non-life threatening injuries following the crash at 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said.
Perez was driving a white 1995 Chevrolet Astro van northbound on Old Concord Road when he lost control, left the road and hit a utility pole just north of Pat Mell Road, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said Monday.
“Per investigators, alcohol is a contributing factor to this collision and criminal charges are expected,” Melton said. “The two occupants in the vehicle were not restrained by seat belts.”
She said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
