A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday after firing rounds at a jug in his back yard, violating a law against discharging a gun within 50 yards of a public street, according to Cobb County police.
Police responded to 911 calls from concerned citizens who said shots came from a home on the corner of Quinto Drive and Pat Mell Road, just south of Marietta, according to an arrest warrant. They found evidence that Andrew Alas, 20, had recently shot multiple rounds with an “AR-15 weapon” from his back deck.
“There were also visible signs of impact in the ground and a jug that laid in the yard,” an officer said in the warrant.
Alas was arrested Sunday and booked into the Cobb County jail, and was bonded out the same day with a total bail of $1,320, jail records show.
