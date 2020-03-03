An Alabama man drove over 100 miles to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex in Marietta, where he was taken into custody by police, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant.
Richard James Parker, 39, of Oxford, Alabama, was arrested by Marietta police in the parking lot of the Laredos Mexican Bar and Grill in the Sandy Plains Exchange shopping mall, on the corner of Sandy Plains and Scufflegrit roads, just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, records show.
Police said Parker had planned to meet a 14-year-old girl there, so they could have sex, following almost three weeks of explicit communication between the two via a dating app.
Parker and the girl started chatting online through the app called “meet24/fastmeet” on Feb. 9, when the girl was 13 years old, although she claimed to be 20, his arrest warrant states. Parker became aware of the girl’s real age early on, and told her he liked young girls, officers said.
“The juvenile mentioned several times while talking she was 13 and in 8th grade. The juvenile told the male her birthday was on the 22nd of February and she would be 14,” the warrant states. “Said accused told the 13-year-old juvenile to make sure anything they talked about was kept between him and her and not to let her parents know.”
Explicit communication and images were exchanged between the two, before Parker drove to Marietta on Feb. 27, police said.
Parker, originally from Germany, is charged with a felony count of sexual exploitation of a child as well as a misdemeanor count of obscene telephone communications with a child, records show.
He remains in the Cobb County jail on a $25,000 bond.
