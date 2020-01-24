When Wendi and Henry Perkins left Mobile, Alabama, bound for a Thanksgiving holiday with family in Cobb County, they thought they’d have nearly three more months to prepare for the birth of their first child, Violet.
But not so.
“The whole family was together, and I guess she wanted to be a part of that,” Henry Perkins said, chuckling.
Baby Violet came 11 weeks early.
While staying with Henry Perkins’ aunt, Becky Bercher, in Kennesaw, Wendi Perkins said she’d gone into labor without even knowing it. She said she’d been in pain on Thanksgiving, but it was bearable.
But the next day she said she couldn’t bring herself to leave the house.
“(My family) said, ‘Do you think you need to go to the hospital?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t think so,’” Wendi Perkins said. “And about an hour later, I said, ‘I have to go to the hospital now.’”
Fortunately, Henry Perkins said he’d asked his stepmother to stay home with his wife while he and the rest of the family attended a memorial service for his grandfather, who died in October.
“She was able to drive Wendi to the closest hospital, which also happens to be a great hospital,” he said of WellStar Kennestone in Marietta. “But it was literally Google taking us to a hospital. We type in ‘hospital’ and you go.”
Henry Perkins said at first he was wracked with guilt, having brought his pregnant wife along for a road trip.
“I was beating myself up that we’d come here at all and that we hadn’t taken the pains Wendi had been having more seriously. You know, ‘We should’ve done this. We should’ve done that,’” he said.
For comfort, he said he looked up famous premature babies on the way to the hospital.
“Albert Einstein was premature,” he said, laughing and recalling that the more he researched, the more confident he became. “I didn’t know really anything about premature babies or what that was like, but it’s basically a normal child who just showed up early.”
Wendi Perkins said she spent 48 hours in labor at WellStar Kennestone and had likely been in labor for about 24 hours before that without knowing it.
When 2-pound, 14-ounce Violet finally arrived on Sunday, Dec. 1, Wendi Perkins said she got a moment of skin-to-skin contact with the tiny baby before the doctors whisked her away to be placed in an incubator, where she would gain strength over nearly the next two months.
“I was concerned about how, developmentally, she would do. I, of course just wanted her to live. That was the first thing, because she was so early,” Wendi Perkins said. “But she’s doing really well. We’ve been really happy with her progress.”
But the Perkinses couldn’t rest with the news that their baby was recovering, albeit in small strides.
The couple had a home under contract back in Mobile, and Dec. 2 marked the first day of finals week for Wendi Perkins, a graduate student.
They’d planned to be home the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but ended up staying with Bercher for months. Wendi Perkins traveled between the hospital and Bercher’s home every day, all the while working on her schoolwork.
“I had to do all that in (Violet’s) first week on Earth,” Wendi Perkins said. “I emailed my professors while I was in labor, and one of them laughed at me. They were like, ‘You would do that.’ I said, ‘My baby’s coming early, so I might need an extension.’”
In the end, Wendi Perkins said she turned in all her finals and earned straight As.
Meanwhile, Henry Perkins said he had to travel home just weeks after Violet’s birth and invoke his wife’s power of attorney to close on the sale and was expecting to move into a new house nearly by himself. But, he said, family and friends stepped up to assist in the Perkinses’ time of need.
“I had probably 30 or so family, friends and neighbors come over to help me move. ... We got the entire house moved in less than four hours just because there were so many hands and so many trucks that showed up,” he said, adding that he’d also been able to trade off weeks working from his office in Mobile and working remotely from Cobb County.
And through the whole emotionally taxing and stressful experience, the Perkinses said the hospital’s staff made them feel right at home.
Wendi Perkins said the labor and delivery nurses sent her and her husband a card after Violet’s birth, regularly took pictures of Violet and hung them around her bed on decorated paper, and even brought Santa in for pictures with all of the babies for the families’ first Christmas.
“I never once worried about my girl being loved and taken care of by the sweet nurses,” Wendi Perkins said.
The couple said though they’ve enjoyed their time in Cobb, they’ve been anxiously waiting to take a now 5-pound, 2.5-ounce Violet home. If everything goes according to plan, that could happen this weekend, they said.
“She has her nursery all set up and painted with her toys and books and stuff out. A bunch of people right now are going to get their flu shots ... so that they can come and visit the baby without having to be on quarantine,” Henry Perkins said. “This is a great time right now. Spirits have turned around. We’re on the up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.