Construction on the Akers Mill ramp will begin this summer and conclude in 2023, the Cumberland Community Improvement District announced this week.
The $44 million reversible ramp will provide a direct connection between Akers Mill Road, in the Cumberland area, and the Interstate 75 express lanes.
It will serve as an exit ramp in the morning, connecting to I-75 south, and an entrance ramp to the express lanes system in the evening, I-75 north.
“The Northwest Express Lanes as designed does not accommodate direct and safe access for the 100,000+ daily commuters traveling to and from Cumberland,” the district’s website reads. “The Akers Mill Ramp, a 24-foot-wide reversible ramp will provide an additional direct access to/from the express lane system that will continue to substantially improve regional mobility and will continue to provide travel time savings.”
Funding has come from a variety of sources, including Cobb’s special purpose local option sales tax, the state, the Cumberland CID, and the U.S. Department of Transportation.
