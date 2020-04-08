Grocery shopping is a whole new experience for Cobb County residents who are now encountering entry restrictions, one-way aisles, distancing orders and product limits at supermarkets.
Major grocery chains including Publix, Walmart, Kroger and Costco are responding to the coronavirus pandemic by amending store hours, offering exclusive shopping for vulnerable customers, creating new cleaning measures and controlling in-store movements for shoppers and staff alike.
In many cases, customers are now counted at the door to limit in-store capacity and offered a freshly-sanitized shopping cart or basket by a staff member whose job it is to continuously clean.
Inside, signs urge customers to stay six feet apart, floors are marked with arrows and boundaries to guide shoppers in preferred directions, and high-demand products including toilet paper and hand sanitizer are limited to one or two per customer, if there is anything left on shelves.
Supermarkets, once bustling with normalcy, have become eerie destinations of necessity, braved by masked and gloved patrons who take care to avoid interaction while perusing limited stock.
At Publix on Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb Wednesday, there were more shoppers and staff wearing masks and gloves than those going without. Along one-way aisles, customers took care to shop slowly, waiting for one another to select items rather than reaching for the same product. A sign limiting toilet paper purchases hangs over a near-empty shelf.
The scene is similar across Cobb, as major grocery retailers follow federal, state and local guidelines, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Brian Kemp, to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines,” said Walmart U.S. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith on April 3, when store capacity restrictions were imposed by the company.
While the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for many businesses, it has had the opposite effect on some major retailers.
“As many of you have noticed, we’ve experienced a surge of business during this time,” Costco Wholesale President and CEO Craig Jelinek recently told members. “As a result, we’ve taken steps to control the number of members in our warehouses and asked that members and employees practice social distancing. We’ve also reduced some services.”
In a video on the Publix website, CEO Todd Jones urges customers to only buy what they need, so others won't miss out. He also reassured shoppers that product is being delivered to stores and stocked on shelves throughout the day.
"So being at our stores before we open is not necessary," he says in the video. "We're in this together."
Key information for selected shopping venues:
Walmart
- Reduced hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Exclusive entry for shoppers aged 60+ on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
- Maximum capacity five people per 1,000 square feet (roughly 20% of normal capacity)
- Restricted entries and exits
- One person entering and exiting at a time
- One-way aisles
- Floor markings to guide social distancing
- Increased cleaning and sanitizing
- Increased pickup and delivery service options
- Sneeze guards installed at pharmacy and store registers
Kroger
- Reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Exclusive entry for shoppers aged 60+ from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday
- Maximum capacity one person per 120 square feet
- Plexiglass partitions
- Purchase limits on high-demand products
- Floor markings to guide social distancing
- Increased cleaning and sanitizing
- Increased pickup and delivery service options
- No returns on excess items
Publix
- Reduced store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Increased pharmacy hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Exclusive entry for shoppers aged 65+ from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
- One-way aisles
- Floor markings to guide social distancing
- Purchase limits on high-demand products
- Increased cleaning and sanitizing
- No refunds on certain items
Costco
- Reduced hours from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Maximum entry two people per membership
- Exclusive entry for shoppers aged 60+ and those with physical impairments from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday
- Priority given to healthcare workers and first responders
- Purchase limits on high-demand products
- Increased cleaning and sanitizing
- No returns on certain items
