A 94th Airlift Wing airman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Dobbins Air Reserve Base announced Wednesday.
This is the first confirmed case associated with the wing, Dobbins said in a news release.
The airman, who was confirmed to have a COVID-19 infection Tuesday, is a traditional reservist, works and lives several hours from the base, and has not been on the base since March 8. The individual has not been identified and is in home isolation, according to the news release.
“Keeping our airmen safe and healthy is crucial. We are taking deliberate measures to physically distance and telework to the max extent, while sustaining our ability to maintain critical operations here,” said Col. Craig McPike, Dobbins installation commander in a statement. “We remain in compliance with local, state and federal guidance to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
