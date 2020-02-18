A dispute over an Airbnb opposite Truist Park in Cumberland led to a police stand-off and left two men injured after they attacked each other with a knife and a glass vase, according to Cobb County arrest warrants.
Smyrna police said the dispute over the rental property occurred between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at a residence on Lincoln Trace Circle, which is a small cul-de-sac opposite the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, accessible off Cobb Parkway near the intersection of interstates 75 and 285.
Marietta man Justin Rashard Jordan, 30, was stabbed in the back as he attempted to leave the residence and was hospitalized with a collapsed right lung, warrants state.
It was Acworth man Justin Phillip Copson, 32, who stabbed Jordan, police said, adding that Jordan smashed a glass vase over Copson’s head, causing several lacerations.
Both Jordan and Copson were arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail after the incident, records show.
Smyrna police also obtained an arrest warrant for a man they say was involved in the fight, as a co-defendant of Jordan. That suspect is Marcellis T. Matthews, of Marietta, according to his warrant. Records show he has not been taken into custody and booked into the county jail on felony charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Records show Copson was the first to be booked into the county jail, around 4 a.m. on Feb. 15, having been held in custody at the Smyrna jail.
Police said he barricaded himself in the Cumberland residence and refused to come out for law enforcement after the violent dispute, while threatening to kill officers if they entered the home.
After a stand-off, Copson was placed under arrest by police, who said they found him in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. He remains in jail without bond, on felony charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, terroristic threats and acts, possessing methamphetamine and aggravated battery, as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstructing police, records show.
Jordan was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after being stabbed, where he was picked up by Cobb sheriff’s deputies around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 16 and booked into the county jail on two felony counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, his jail record shows.
Jordan was released from custody that night, just before 9 p.m., on a $20,000 bond.
