The first independent air testing monitors are in place around the Sterigenics plant near Smyrna to capture ethylene oxide concentrations in the air, in an effort to determine exposure levels of the carcinogen and subsequent risk of cancer among those living and working in nearby communities.
The sampling devices, like basketball-sized silver canisters, were installed this week by engineers from GHD, a company hired by the Cobb County, Smyrna and Atlanta governments to test the air in up to 30 locations within those jurisdictions.
A county video of one of the monitors being installed near Smyrna City Hall can be found here: http://cobbgov.tv/media/Air_Testing_Installation.mov
The Sterigenics facility, which uses ethylene oxide to sterilize over a million pieces of medical equipment every day, is on Olympic Industrial Drive, off Atlanta Road, in southeast Cobb.
Many residents in surrounding neighborhoods, including Smyrna, Vinings and north Atlanta, are worried they’re being exposed to unsafe levels of the chemical, which when combined with water forms ethylene glycol — the main ingredient in antifreeze.
The county’s communications department announced the first GHD air monitor installations Thursday night, saying the company’s engineers have been placing the devices around the Sterigenics plant throughout the week.
“The company will continually analyze the position and placement of these monitors as the testing commences,” said Ross Cavitt, Cobb’s communications director.
The Cobb County and Smyrna governments are each spending about $40,000 on the testing and Atlanta has pledged up to $54,500.
It’s hoped the results will give the most accurate picture possible of whether ethylene oxide levels around the plant exceed federal and state limits, and if so, by how much.
Already the concern about elevated cancer risks is affecting real estate in communities surrounding the Sterigenics plant, with increased listings and agents debating how much to disclose about the situation to potential buyers.
Law firms throughout metro Atlanta are also offering to review for free whether people’s cancer can be linked to Sterigenics emissions, for eligibility in any individual or class action lawsuits against the company, although it operates legally within the parameters of the federal Clean Air Act.
And outdoor recess has been indefinitely suspended by at least one nearby school, situated a mile from the plant, where school administrators also upgraded their air cleaning system and installed ethylene oxide filters.
Sterigenics is at the beginning of a five-month construction project at its Cobb plant to install extra emissions control measures.
The work means the plant’s normal production schedule will be reduced, and in turn there will be fewer ethylene oxide emissions at times.
In order to ensure the air sampling results can be matched with actual ethylene oxide emissions from the plant, the company has agreed to provide its emissions data to the Cobb County, Smyrna and Atlanta government representatives on a newly formed Air Quality Oversight Committee that also includes environmental and health experts.
Those committee members can then in turn provide the data to GHD so it can properly assess the cancer risk associated with normal daily operations at the Sterigenics plant, which has been sterilizing medical equipment onsite since 1972.
GHD testing locations include schools and public areas, the county has said.
“GHD will decide when and how long to conduct testing and report their findings back to the committee when completed,” Cavitt said Thursday.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division, which is responsible for ensuring Sterigenics operates legally and safely, is also undertaking its own air testing regime around the plant, as well as in south DeKalb County and rural southern Georgia to determine base levels of ethylene oxide in the air.
The first results from these tests are expected within the next few months.
