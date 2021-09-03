It’s prime real estate — nearly 80 acres of rolling green land, two miles from Truist Park, sitting along Windy Hill Road between Atlanta Road and Cobb Parkway.
With only a few structures to speak of, the parcels — home to the Cobb County-owned Legacy Links Golf Course — would be worth millions one day, if only the county was willing to sell.
For the better part of the last three years, that’s what Cobb County’s been trying to do. But the efforts to turn the massive property over to a private developer have ground to a halt over one particular problem: that prime real estate butts up to the southern edges of Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
Open records requests by the MDJ have found county officials, former Cobb Chairman and Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens, Congressman Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, and a host of other stakeholders have been lobbying federal officials and working to negotiate the sale.
Those efforts have been spurred because of a series of restrictions placed on the property as a condition of its sale to Cobb County by the U.S. government more than four decades ago. Without a lifting of those restrictions, no sale can go forward.
Thanks to a new wrinkle, the deal is now fully “on pause,” said Olens, a Dentons attorney working for the potential buyer and serving as the project's point man. The Department of Defense has objected to any new construction on the site, particularly of the massive, mixed-use type the interested parties hope to build.
As Olens alluded, the current holdup of the project comes in the midst of months of debate around development near the base, spurred by the Cobb Board of Commissioners' decision to approve a condominium complex within the base's accident potential zone. While that project is unrelated to the Legacy Links sale, the common denominator is that they are both close to the military base.
"Any type of project, any type of proposal that's near Dobbins, they (the Air Force) wanted a pause," Olens said. "And we're working with them."
These days, any project within several miles — much less, in this case, spitting distance — of the base will receive intense scrutiny. At a summit brokered by Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid last month on Dobbins' future, Jay Thomas, the base's land use representative, had this to say:
"We obviously have no authority to not allow you to put a building right up against the base. But because our guidelines are oftentimes very rigid, that will cause us to have to change how we do things ... and your decisions are important," Thomas said.
Legacy Links
Cobb County first came into possession of the property where the golf course sits some 45 years ago. Originally part of the nearly 3,000-acre spread on which Dobbins sits, the federal government sold the parcels to the county in 1977 as surplus land. That sale, however, came with two critical restrictions written into the deed.
First, federal authorities required the land be used only as recreational or park space, so that the land use would not conflict with operations at the base. Thus, the golf course was born.
Legacy Links does a healthy business as one of the county’s two public golf courses, the other being Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth. In 2020, the two courses brought in over $250,000 in operating profit for Cobb, and combined for a roughly $1 million profit over the last decade.
Under the second restriction, the county was prohibited from selling the land to anyone other than another government entity which could ensure the continued use of the property as a recreation area. Any such sale would be subject to approval by the Secretary of the Interior.
Both restrictions — which are to exist “forever,” per the deed of sale — are known as “reversionary clauses,” because if either is violated, the property will immediately revert back to federal ownership. The federal government also retained the right to reclaim the property at any time should it determine the land is necessary “to the national defense.”
And it's these clauses which have put the brakes on Cobb’s plans to sell the property.
‘A wonderful addition to this growing corridor’
The plans to sell the property first got rolling in 2016, when a group of businessmen came to Cobb County with “a great idea” to liven up the course. Whitney Crouse and Steve Willy, co-founders of golf course management firm Mosaic Clubs and Resorts (since rebranded as Bobby Jones Links) wanted to build a Topgolf-esque driving range and entertainment center at Legacy Links.
The day-to-day operations and management of Legacy Links are contracted out to a private concessionaire, and Mosaic had purchased the concessionaire’s rights earlier that year. Mosaic/Bobby Jones Links has also managed Cobblestone since 2003. The “Allstar" project, as the proposal was titled, was envisioned as a way to turn the existing driving range into a marquee entertainment center and widen its customer base.
The duo first pitched the idea in June 2016 before the Cobb Board of Commissioners as a boon for the county and Mosaic — the 10-year economic impact, they claimed, would be in the neighborhood of $200 million.
“It’s going to be a wonderful addition to this growing corridor,” Willy said at the time, “particularly with the Braves coming, and everything else.”
Then-Chairman Tim Lee called the idea “extraordinarily exciting.” But as Eddie Canon, the county’s parks director at the time, noted, under the reversionary clauses, the process would have to get approval from the Department of the Interior. Such approval was not forthcoming.
John Barrett, a park service program manager based in Atlanta, would explain in a letter to Canon that the National Park Service could not justify the venture under the terms of the deed.
“The general feeling is that the All Star Golf concept does not represent a park and recreation facility … Rather, the consensus is that such a facility extends much more into the realm of being an ‘entertainment complex,’” Barrett wrote.
Discussion of the Allstar proposal effectively ended at that point. Olens and Cobb County, Barrett recalled in an interview this week, then came to the National Park Service in 2018 with a new idea to sell the land.
The potential buyer
The earliest records received by the MDJ of the county’s formal attempts at a sale date from Oct. 1, 2019. Longtime Cobb Economic Development Director and then-County Manager Rob Hosack sent off a series of letters on that day to the secretaries of the Interior and Air Force informing both of Cobb’s plans and requesting a release from the reversionary clauses.
As outlined by Hosack, Cobb County would sell the course to an entity known as Gonna Fly Now, LLC, the company which actually owns the license to operate the golf course.
The company is a joint venture between Bobby Jones Links and its business partner James Kegley. Gonna Fly Now would then sell the course to a third party for redevelopment into a mixed-use project.
Kegley, who had a co-interest in the Allstar plan, has previously been involved in a series of real estate ventures in Atlanta. The most significant of them was the controversial 10th and Monroe project in Midtown, which failed to get off the ground despite Kegley’s partnership with mixed-use mega-developer Fuqua.
Documents show the plan originally included the sale and redevelopment of the adjacent Fox Creek course, which is owned by the city of Smyrna. Mayor Derek Norton says those plans dried up around the time he entered office in January 2020.
"Whatever's going on with Legacy, I've not been in those discussions, and Fox Creek is not part of that," Norton said.
Lobbying efforts
Hosack’s Oct. 2019 missives kicked off a flurry of communication between county and federal employees. Olens, Cobb County, the Department of the Interior, and the National Park Service all traded emails hoping to hammer out a way to get the reversion clauses lifted.
"There are a host of requirements, easements and suggestions that will secure the ability of Dobbins Air Force base to fulfill its national defense obligations," Olens wrote to the Air Force. "Our client is committed to working with the Air Force on the development plans however, the continued existence of a national defense reversion clause constrains their ability to invest in the development of the sites."
In March 2020, Carol Ann Beda, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force, wrote to then-U.S. Sen. David Perdue notifying him that the Air Force would be reviewing Olens' request.
By November 2020, Olens, the National Park Service's Barrett, and Patrick Riley, an attorney for the Cobb County government, were discussing getting a letter of non-objection to the sale signed by Assistant Secretary of the Interior Rob Wallace.
“Good news!” Barrett wrote on Nov. 25, 2020. “I’ve been informed that the letter was signed by (Wallace) yesterday.”
“Excellent. Much thanks. Have a great Thanksgiving,” Olens wrote back.
The letter, addressed to Assistant Secretary of Defense W. Jordan Gillis, outlines in broad terms the transaction the county was pursuing at the time. It states that the Department of the Interior has “no objection” to removing the reversion clauses on the property, giving Cobb one half of the green light it needed for the sale to go through. It next needed the approval of the Department of Defense.
Less than two weeks later, on Dec. 7, 2020, Cobb County Manager Jackie McMorris wrote to Olens and Hosack — the latter of whom was by now working for one of the potential developers, according to Olens. She informed the two “interested stakeholders” that she had just met with Riley, a county attorney, Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi, and Commissioner JoAnn Birrell (who represents the area) to discuss the status of the course.
McMorris said that no zoning changes for the property or agenda items were in the works yet. She would, however, reach out to the Department of Defense separately to reiterate its request; McMorris then sent a letter to Assistant Secretary of Defense Gillis to that effect.
McMorris told the MDJ that as far as Cobb County is concerned, there’s been “no movement” on the deal in recent months. Asked for comment on various details of the sales discussions, McMorris said she had not been involved in any talks since she became county manager in March 2020, and didn’t have any recollection of the meeting referenced in her emails above.
Stalled out
Bad news for the parties came in March of this year, when Barrett, with the National Park Service, learned the Department of Defense would be opposing the release of the reversionary clauses “for a host of reasons.”
Per a copy of a letter from the Department of Defense, the Air Force raised objections specifically related to base operations at Dobbins. First was that the base is actively planning new facilities and expansions which could require reclaiming the property from the county at a future date. It could also “adversely impact” Dobbins’ and Cobb County’s plans for a joint-use runway at the base.
Finally, while the course does not lie within the base’s accident potential zone — a 3,000 by 5,000 square foot area extending outward from the runway, where crashes are most likely to occur — the noise generated by aircraft, as well as bomb disposal and small arms training, would create hazards for the development.
Riley, the county attorney, wrote back on April 13, “The county is reviewing this response, but initially is disappointed with the position the Department has taken in this regard.” He would add in another email that it was “highly questionable whether this matter will proceed any further.”
That position evidently did not dissuade Olens. On April 20, he wrote to Riley saying he was “waiting to hear back from Claire (Bartlett) in Congressman Loudermilk’s office re them assisting us.”
On May 20, just days after the Board of Commissioners' controversial zoning decision to approve condos in the accident potential zone, Loudermilk stepped in, drafting a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the matter.
“As the federal representative for Dobbins Air Reserve Base, I respectfully request to know what information the Department of Defense took into consideration before coming to a decision on the denial?” the congressman wrote in part.
Loudermilk told the MDJ he was “facilitating a little more communication” between the parties, but said he couldn’t recall who’d asked him to reach out.
“Not asking you to change your mind,” Loudermilk said in reference to the Department of Defense, “just give us some information as to why you've denied that.”
“A lot of times the Department of Defense, you know, they just don't give out a whole lot of information,” Loudermilk said. “(I was) getting into, 'Can you tell us a little more of why, because if you’ve got a valid reason, we're not going to push it anymore.'”
Status quo, for now
Olens, for his part, says while he doesn’t know whether the project will ultimately be viable, he’s still working on a potential transaction. Though if it happens, it won’t be any time soon.
“Everything is on pause until the military gets back to us … nothing was going to occur on this process in the short term at all, and we are cooperating extensively,” he said.
Should the project go forward, there'll no shortage of prospective builders, he added.
“There are numerous developers who would like to be there. We have not suffered from a lack of developers interested in the project. I regularly get phone calls from folks that would like to be engaged,” Olens said.
The interest is to be expected — given the size and development potential of the nearly 80-acre parcel, who wouldn't want to be in on the deal?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.