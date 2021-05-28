MARIETTA — Volunteers, veterans, and neighbors congregated in the steamy, early-morning light Friday for a solemn vigil — the laying of thousands of flags at each and every headstone in Marietta National Cemetery.
It was the first such ceremony in two years. The gathering was prohibited in 2020 during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brad Quinlin, the cemetery’s volunteer historian, hoped and prayed he’d be able to bring it back this year. On Monday, he got the go-ahead and called on a group of residents to place the flags, more than 17,000 of them, one by one.
Quinlin recalled giving a talk to the Masonic Lodge in Kennesaw this week, and shared his disappointment at not being able to honor the fallen buried at the cemetery last year. After the talk, a man—whose parents were a World War II veteran and nurse—thanked Quinlin for organizing the effort.
“That’s worth every moment of all the work this week,” Quinlin said.
Bill Beaudin, of American Legion Post 29, was thinking of Capt. J.J. Smallwood as he laid flags Friday. Smallwood, the namesake of Marietta High School’s baseball stadium, was shot down over Cambodia in 1973 and his remains were never recovered.
“This time of year, you know, everyone’s thinking about fallen soldiers and ones that never came home … here’s an airman that, they know where he went down, but there was so much fighting going on in Cambodia … they couldn’t get in there to find him,” Beaudin said.
Beaudin also served for years on the Cobb County Cemetery Preservation Commission, and regularly coordinates a team of volunteers from his American Legion Post to maintain the historic Shiloh Cemetery at Barrett Parkway and Dallas Highway.
“We call ourselves the graveyard shift,” he said with a smile, as he drove another flag into the soil.
Carlos Lopez isn’t a veteran, but decided to come to the cemetery with his two children, David and Sophie, to pay his respects to those who served on his behalf.
“It’s a life lesson,” Lopez said of his kids. “You’ve got to teach them respect at every level, and this is one way to teach them … my father served, my uncle served, so—they did it so I didn’t have to serve.”
