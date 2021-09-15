MARIETTA — Hoping to get ahead of the curve for next year’s statewide races, Cobb County is at work on a new-and-improved headquarters for its elections department.
When finished, elections staff will move from their Whitlock Avenue location to take up residence in the former Mansour Center on Roswell Street, near its intersection with Cobb Parkway. The hope, with the approval of nearly $3.9 million in funding by the Board of Commissioners this week, is to have the facility up and running in time for November 2022.
Cobb County bought the Mansour Center last summer for $7.5 million. Elections Director Janine Eveler said many of the upgrades to the conference center — once home to the Center for Family Resources — will focus on elections and ballot security.
“The floor plan is significantly changing to create a secure warehouse with vertical racking for the voting equipment, an area for absentee ballot processing, secure rooms for ballot storage, evidence storage, and tabulation servers, two voting rooms for advance voting, and training spaces for poll worker training,” Eveler said.
Other changes will include building security measures, parking lot modifications to improve traffic flow, and network access.
Tuesday’s vote to approve passed 3-2, as Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill took issue with paying for the expense with fund balance money — extra, leftover cash the county keeps in what’s sometimes called its savings account. Birrell questioned why the county couldn’t go ahead with using $1 million of its federal stimulus aid, when its own attorneys had determined it was an eligible expense.
“I cannot support this coming out of fund balance when we know that it’s eligible for (federal) money,” Birrell said Tuesday. “I do support the project, but I don’t support the way it’s been revised.”
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, meanwhile, said she was hesitant to use the federal dollars without the review of a consultant.
(The board would approve a contract worth up to $2.8 million with said consultant, Deloitte, on Tuesday. Gambrill was the lone vote against the measure, saying the county could figure out how to spend the $73.8 million in aid on its own.)
Cupid’s position carried the day, with the final agenda item drawing only from fund balance. County Manager Jackie McMorris said Cobb would look to reimburse the fund balance down the road with the federal cash.
