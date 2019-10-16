Step outside and breathe a cooler sigh of relief: fall is finally here!
Celebrate the season with a visit to the Still Family Farm, where the community can create lasting memories by connecting to each other through the surroundings, the land and history. The farm is open for its annual fall event on weekends now through Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. until sunset (typically around 7 p.m.). GO!
“We open up the farm in the fall to the public for the traditional fall activities that families have come to enjoy,” said Leslie Still Oubre of Still Family Farm.
Guests will enjoy cutting flowers from the all-new Zinnia field, featuring millions of flowers, as well as other fall attractions like choosing pumpkins from a patch, sliding down a double-barreled slide on top of a massive hay climb and relaxing on a 24-minute narrated hayride while learning about the nine-generation history of the farm. Onsite is also a collection from the farm’s vintage tractors, including the very first tractor bought to farm the land, and a 1951 Ford 8N painted pink to honor a beloved family member who battled breast cancer.
The history is rich on the farm and the hayride is probably the star of the show because it offers an opportunity to learn about the past.
“After the Trail of Tears, our ancestor, John Willingham Moon, received about 60 acres in a land grant in 1837. That started our history here. The ninth generation of our family is growing up right here on the same property. It grew from those 60 acres up to a 3,000 acre plantation at one point. With so many children and family members, portions were bought and sold. That brings us down just under 150 acres of Still family property,” family member Stephanie Still Davis said.
The event provides a time to relax.
“We think that families enjoy coming to the farm because they can just be present here. They can unplug from the buzz of information and the pace of regular lives. They make a serious plan to spend time with us. They’re able to carve out the time and visit with each other and make their memories together. The beautiful backdrop and fun times and the games and things just make it easy to spend time together,” Oubre said.
The farm is a hidden gem. “We’re close to Atlanta and easily accessible. We’re doing something different this year with the Zinnia Maze and that’s a lot of fun. Also, you don’t see families with nine generations around and about. We actually all love each other and do get along. Eight families live on the property. I love that my kids can run the woods to my parents’ house. That way of life is unique in this day and age,” Davis said.
“Our guests find that love and family energy to be palpable on the property. They feel like they’ve been invited to our house for a Sunday afternoon visit. We enjoy having their family come and visit our family,” Oubre added.
Still Family Farm is at 5630 Macland Rd,. Powder Springs, 30127. To learn more, visit stillfamilyfarm.com.
