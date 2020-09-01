A mostly vacant lot in Marietta may one day be an Ikea store, though little has happened at the site since the announcement of the Swedish furniture company's arrival nearly three years ago.
To much fanfare, Ikea announced in December 2017 it would build a 338,000-square-foot shopping center in Marietta. Site plans were approved by the city of Marietta on Franklin Gateway across the street from the city's sports complex.
Other than land clearing in 2018, there's been no progress by the Swedish retailer that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories, among other goods and home services.
Ikea hasn't submitted building permits to the city to start construction, City Manager Bill Bruton told the MDJ.
Although vehicles were seen on the site Tuesday, Bruton said they were for city contractors, who have been using the space as a staging area for sewer and road repairs.
A representative of Ikea did not immediately answer a request for an update about the site.
The site Ikea plans to build on is the former home of the Marquis Place apartment complex, which the city bought for $17.7 million in 2015 using proceeds from a $68 million redevelopment bond approved by voters in 2013.
The apartment complex was demolished and the site cleared in hopes of attracting a developer to the area. The city sold the lot to Ikea in 2018 for $9.25 million — a loss of over $8 million. The city has used this strategy with some success with developments such as the Atlanta United training center, a Home Depot IT center and a Hampton Inn.
When the Ikea store was announced in 2017, Bruton said it would be the biggest single retailer in Cobb County history.
Councilman Johnny Walker also said he hadn't heard any updates on the project.
"Hopefully, they’re still up for it," he said.
