SMYRNA — As the coronavirus has spread in the United States, people are buying firearms and ammunition in unprecedented quantities.
That is what Adventure Outdoors CEO Jay Wallace has seen at his store in Smyrna, which he said is the largest in the world with over 18,000 guns in stock. On Saturday, checkout lines stretched nearly halfway across the store, and the parking lot was filled with hundreds of vehicles.
"I have never seen anything like this before, in over 40 years being in this business," Wallace said.
Although most customers are not talking about why they're making the new purchases, Wallace said it is to be prepared in the event that they could be on their own to defend themselves and their families.
"They’re concerned that things could get to the point where they would have to fend for themselves, and they want to be prepared for that," he said.
Typically, Adventure Outdoors sells about 100 guns daily, but in the past week, it has sold over three times that amount. The store recently purchased a large supply, but that will soon run out and they will have to order shipments more frequently, Wallace said.
"What we said was, those orders that we had scheduled to come out monthly, turn them all loose. What they’re doing is eating up my three months of allotment now," Wallace said. "We haven’t had time to worry about being out of stock. If it’s not here and we don’t have it, they’re going to buy something else."
Ammunition is especially in high demand.
"One day last week, we received 80 cases of 9-millimeter (bullets). Within 40 minutes of the truck driving up, pulling up to our dock, it was gone," Wallace said. "We were able to check it in, pull it out on the floor, and the customers consumed it."
Adventure Outdoors now closes at 7 p.m., an hour earlier than normal, to give employees more time to process the day's transactions, but some are still working until 2 a.m., Wallace said.
"I kind of feel like a doctor and the plague came to town. I’m very busy, but I’m not happy why. I’m not happy about this at all," Wallace said. "I’m glad to be here for people that need me. And I’m glad that it makes them feel better to know, if things were to get really bad, that they’d have something to protect themselves with. I personally don’t think it’s going to get that bad, but, obviously, a lot of people do."
