The Cobb County Magistrate Court will stop certain eviction hearings after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a sweeping order that forbids landlords from evicting anyone for failure to pay rent.
The moratorium takes effect Friday and will expire Jan. 1, 2021.
The CDC order only covers people who:
- Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers.
- Demonstrate they have sought government assistance to make their rental payments.
- Are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships.
- Are likely to become homeless if they are evicted.
'IT KICKS THE CAN DOWN THE ROAD'
The CDC’s order does not relieve tenants of their obligation to pay their rent, and when the order expires, tenants will have to pay their entire back rent or face eviction.
Monica DeLancy, a tenants’ rights activist based in south Cobb, said the order is welcome news for those facing imminent eviction. But it doesn’t solve the problem, she added.
“We’re also concerned that it doesn’t forgive rent,” DeLancy said. “All this is doing is delaying evictions. On Riverside Parkway, we’re hearing people owing $7,000 (to) $8,000. … It kicks the can down the road.”
UNCHARTED TERRITORY
Jennifer Yankulova, director of Legal Aid of Cobb County, a nonprofit that represents those facing eviction, said tenants will have to provide their landlord an affidavit asserting they meet each of the four criteria listed above in order to invoke the protections outlined in the CDC’s order. (Legal Aid has posted a sample affidavit to its website, galegalaid.org, and the CDC’s order includes one at the end as well.)
The CDC’s order is broad, she said, and will likely protect many of the county’s renters. But this is also new territory for the courts, she cautioned, and how they decide to interpret the order is anyone’s guess.
“I think that really what's on all of the advocates’ and attorneys’ minds is, you know, proof of this,” she said. “Say the landlord thinks the tenant may not be entirely forthcoming. I guess theoretically, they could bring that up in eviction court … and question that tenant. I don't know how practical that is or how that situation would be handled. But … I don't think anyone knows exactly what this is going to look like, or how narrowly the courts are going to construe this.
“Are the courts going to require they bring evidence that (tenants have) done all this? Are the courts going to take their word for it?” she continued. “’I have used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance (for rent or housing). What does that mean? Does it mean you called literally every government agency or does it mean you just called the ones in your local area?”
Cobb County Magistrate Court Chief Judge Brendan Murphy said he and other judges in the metro area did not have advance warning of the CDC’s order and have scrambled to interpret it.
Two “crucial concerns” courts have been trying to work through are the order’s lack of a mechanism by which landlords can challenge an affidavit and the lack of a deadline by which tenants must submit an affidavit, Murphy said.
In theory, the court could go through an entire hearing, but a tenant could stop a court-ordered eviction in its tracks by providing the landlord with the required affidavit.
Nevertheless, lying in an affidavit is a prosecutable crime, Murphy said. As such, meeting the four criteria outlined in the order is important.
Murphy and Yankulova both urged tenants struggling to pay rent to reach out to government assistance programs as early as possible.
COBB AID
In May, Cobb County’s governing board approved $1.6 million in aid for renters facing eviction from “qualified apartment communities.”
That program for renters offers tenants a grant of up to 70% of their rental delinquency so long as they can cover 20% of the delinquency. The landlord must cover the remaining 10% of the delinquent rent and waive any late fees. “Qualified apartment communities” are those offering rentals priced between 30% and 80% of the “area median income.”
Nonprofit Star-C was tapped to administer the program. By the end of August, it had enlisted some 30 properties totaling 6,400 units in Cobb County.
But the amount of unpaid rent Star-C can cover was capped at $3,200, and, as the pandemic drags on, renters have started coming to eviction court owing far more.
“Because this economic situation is just lingering on,” Star-C Executive Director Audrea Rease said in August, “we’re running into people who need more help than what we’re able to provide.”
On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners will consider an amendment to the program that will raise the cap to $4,850.
The board will also consider a separate, $2.4 million program Tuesday that will provide assistance to all county renters who are not covered by the Star-C program, including those in single-family homes.
According to the program, which was drafted by south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid, a nine-member selection committee will choose several Cobb-based nonprofits to mediate cases in eviction court. Those nonprofits will be able to offer renters up to $4,800 in grants and negotiate with landlords in the event the grant cannot cover all of a tenant’s outstanding rent.
Both Cupid's program and the Star-C program are funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
DeLancy said renters can also turn to the Center for Family Resources, MUST Ministries and the United Way for housing assistance. She also noted some landlords have worked with tenants to come up with payment plans.
NEXT STEPS
Murphy said his court would issue further guidance after it has had time to thoroughly review the order.
“We want the court to bring clarity to this rapidly developing situation,” he said. “We have to pay attention, because someone may challenge the order, Congress could still act.
“We have a temporary hold on these cases for non-payment, and we’ll come forward with our plan going forward from now until the end of the year shortly.”
— The Associate Press contributed to this report
