For the very first time, 113,000 Cobb School District students will begin the first day of school on Monday without being in their school building.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale made the decision to begin the school year online only after being advised by health experts about the degree of the coronavirus’ spread.
But not everything is quite in place for the big day.
In a Friday news release, state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, said she heard from school district staff that thousands of Cobb students were still without computing devices, while incoming Cobb school board member Tre Hutchins posted something similar on his Facebook page.
“I am starting to get upset because it’s the Friday before school starts and hundreds of parents are texting, emailing and calling me about being on a waitlist for technology! School starts Monday and I’m told it’s thousands of kids without a device! When will we make children a priority?” Hutchins posted.
In an interview with the MDJ on Friday, Ragsdale said the district has received 32,658 device requests of which 26,012 have been distributed to students in need. Ragsdale said the district received 1,100 new requests on Friday alone.
“There will be thousands of students still needing a device because, obviously, those 1,100 we received today, there’s no way to get those deployed,” Ragsdale said. “We do have the needed devices to cover the requests, and we should be completely deployed next week. Obviously, it will not be by Monday, but, during the first week of school, to have the requests of over 30,000 device needs met, that is very significant and very positive for all of our students and families within the district.”
The superintendent said local schools are working with their students to fulfill outstanding device requests.
Thomas called on community members to donate new or spare devices for students by contacting her Capitol office.
“With only 72 hours left until the new school year begins, I want to encourage citizens and local businesses in Cobb County to use this opportunity to rally together and ensure that our students are able to participate in the school year from the safety of their home,” Thomas wrote in her news release.
Ragsdale said the district is always open to partnering with individuals or with companies to provide devices to students. Devices purchased by the Cobb Schools Foundation are donated to students for them to keep, but district-owned devices that are checked out to students this fall will have to be returned at some point.
“The Cobb Schools Foundation got a number of donations and has been able to provide literally thousands of devices,” Ragsdale said. “We’re going to still need additional devices, and we have placed orders for some devices, but, again, we are very much interested in partnering with anyone to be able to provide devices to our students.”
Ragsdale acknowledged that the district could continue to receive device requests over the weekend and into next week, and the district will work with schools and teachers to ensure all students have the technology they need to participate in virtual learning and catch up with their classmates.
“If (students) have submitted a request, we are going to communicate with the schools to let them know that they do have students still in need of devices and those are being deployed this week,” Ragsdale said. “We will let the teachers work with those students during the week such that, once they do get their device issued to them, the teacher will be able to work with them to catch them up on any kind of work that was missed out on.”
When students log in to their virtual classrooms through the Cobb Teaching and Learning System on Monday morning, Ragsdale thinks the platform will be ready to handle the traffic of over 100,000 students and district staff.
“I feel comfortable that we are ready for 113,000 users to log in on Monday,” Ragsdale said. “But, as with any technology platform, you can run into unforeseen hurdles and hiccups. We certainly hope that we have planned for each one of those.”
The superintendent said a command and control center will be monitoring the system and making any necessary adjustments. Monday, when all the students log in, will be the “true test” of the system’s preparedness, according to Ragsdale.
Ragsdale said he received positive feedback about CTLS from teachers during the period of advanced planning ahead of the first day of school.
“There’s going to be somewhat of a learning curve,” Ragsdale said. “It’s technology, and it’s just a vehicle for delivering instruction. Again, it’s going to be different than it was at the end of last academic year, but it’s also going to be much better.”
Ragsdale said one thing he wanted parents to know was a point made during a recent panel discussion among area school superintendents.
“The common denominator is we certainly didn’t do anything to create this pandemic, but every single team member is working and going above and beyond every single day, seven days a week to make sure that our students still receive the outstanding education that they have come to expect in the Cobb County School District,” he said. “So I want parents to understand that is still our one goal is student success. And while no one wishes that we could be in face-to-face instructional mode more than I do, we will eventually be back in that as an option, and we will get through this together. But it’s truly going to take every team member working as a team to make sure we successfully navigate this new environment that we’ve been presented, because at this point in time no one has a choice except to try to get through this as healthy as possible, and that’s our intent.”
