Cobb County’s governing board will consider tweaking the rules that certain developers have to play by if they want help financing affordable housing projects.
The Marietta and Cobb County housing authorities are charged by state law with building affordable housing in the county, but the wide latitude they’ve been granted to do so has come under fire.
Last month, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, chairman of the Cobb Legislative Delegation, assailed the housing authorities’ exemption from the county’s zoning ordinance.
“Do you need to plop 300 (units) in a community without any input and have the taxpayers subsidize it?” Wilkerson asked.
At the time, the Marietta Housing Authority was seeking bonds that would have allowed it to double a project that was already 144 units large. Some people living near it said they had no idea an apartment complex was about to be built in their neighborhood and were blindsided when construction began.
Normal rezoning procedure calls for hard-to-miss yellow signs being placed on the land under consideration, letters to be sent to nearby homeowners, and two public hearings. Commissioners themselves decide whether to rezone the land in question and allow the project to move forward.
The county cannot require housing authorities to abide by zoning requirements. Through their county commissioners, Cobb residents do have some say, however: Commissioners have to approve or deny the issuance of tax-exempt bonds authorities often use to help finance their projects.
Last year, the Board of Commissioners passed a set of requirements authorities have to follow if they want those bonds. The requirements included community meetings and letters sent to property owners within 1,000 feet of the proposed development.
But it wasn’t enough.
“Recently it became apparent, based on a project seeking the Board’s approval of a resolution authorizing the issuance of tax-exempt bonds, that an enhanced public involvement policy was needed to ensure that the public is fully informed as it relates to when this type of project is being proposed,” community development director Jessica Guinn wrote in an agenda item.
Tuesday, commissioners will consider adding two additional requirements the authorities have to follow in order to tap tax-exempt bonds.
Developers would have to post signs on the property “on or near the public right-of-way of the nearest public street at least 30 days before the public informational meeting” and send letters to all property owners “within 1,000 feet, and a minimum of three parcels deep in each direction of the legal boundary of the subject property.”
Pete Waldrep, executive director of the Marietta Housing Authority, said he helped the county come up with the new regulations.
“We have no problem with it,” Waldrep said. “We always want to try to get as much public input, good or bad, anytime we do a project.”
