ATLANTA — The Georgia House passed an amended version of the bill to hold a referendum on creating a city of East Cobb Monday, voting 96-62.
The bill will now head to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.
State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, told the MDJ after the vote he expected Kemp would soon sign the bill. Voters in the proposed city would then decide in a May 24 referendum whether they want to incorporate.
House Bill 841 had cleared the House previously before the Georgia Senate approved it last week, 31-18, with an amendment requiring it to go back to the House.
The amendment specifies that council members of the new city would be required to live in the district they hope to represent.
If approved by voters, the city of East Cobb would have a population larger than Smyrna but smaller than Marietta. It would be governed by a six-member council and mayor, all of whom would be elected citywide.
In general, the East Cobb proposal has been championed by Cobb’s Republican legislators, while Democrats have expressed skepticism, called the process rushed and criticizing the May referendum date, when turnout will be lower than in November.
The Cobb County government led by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has mounted a “public awareness campaign” about the various cityhood movements and retained lobbyists at the Capitol. The county has argued that the new city would cost the county $22 million in lost revenues, while East Cobb cityhood advocates call the county’s figures “extremely misleading financials that are sophomoric at best.”
