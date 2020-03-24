The two Georgia senators representing Cobb and the Marietta City Council member who tested positive for the coronavirus have all reported they are recovering, though they are under self-quarantine as a precaution.
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, told the MDJ she is well enough to respond to constituents and participate in update calls from home, though she still has a cough. She said she will be quarantined at home until Saturday.
Kirkpatrick is a physician and serves on the Georgia Senate's health and human services committee. She is also a member of the Medical Association of Georgia’s Medical Reserve Corps, and is watching to see if volunteers will be deployed to assist in the state's response to COVID-19.
"I am trying to rest my voice so my cough will go away. Generally feeling decent but it’s a process," she said in an email.
Meantime, she is using the extra time to catch up with friends and be outside when the weather is nice, she said.
"I am also watching some pretty good movies, reading and catching up with friends around the country. On sunny days I am enjoying my back porch. My dog doesn’t understand why I am not petting her but I am trying to keep my husband well and don’t want to get any germs on her fur," she said. "I am not a very relaxed person so I am trying to learn patience along with everyone else."
State Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, is recovering at home after spending nearly a week at Northside Hospital Cherokee. He was admitted to the intensive care unit there March 16, released Sunday, and is now also under self-quarantine. Thompson said he is feeling much better, though he plans to stay home "for the immediate future."
"My wife Becky and I really appreciate all the prayers and well wishes during this time. The healthcare professionals at Northside Cherokee that have helped me were first class and did a great job - they and thousands of others across the country are on the frontlines in this battle," Thompson said in an email. "Even in self-quarantine, I am still active as a state senator and committed to continuing to work with state and local leaders to do what we can to tackle the outbreak."
Thompson asked everyone to stay home to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.
Marietta City Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson is nearly fully recovered after about two weeks of infection that tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday. She came down with an infection when she woke up in the early morning March 11 after going to an opera at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center the night before with no symptoms.
"It’s kind of like a normal day or night that I’m home sitting in the house," Richardson said, adding that she's watching her favorite television shows and hanging out with her dogs while she's home.
"I’m just glad that I can breathe. The rest of it, I can sit here and do nothing, I’d be fine with that," she said.
Except for a brief visit to the hospital one day when she had difficulty breathing, the councilwoman has stayed home, and will remain there until she gets further guidance from her doctor and the health department.
"I don't know what to do now — there’s so many questions. For the amount of information we have, we have no information," she said of what patients should do post-recovery.
Richardson stressed that people should stay home as much as possible. She said when the council meets Tuesday, she will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and participate in the meetings over the phone.
