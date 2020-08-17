The morning got off to a rocky start for the Cobb County School District on the first day of school Monday, but by noon more than 100,000 students were online and learning as the 2020-2021 academic year opened in a virtual environment.
Superintendent Chris Ragdale opted to begin this school year with all students learning from home given the coronavirus, which caused the district to close school buildings last semester. Students finished out the last school year online only.
The district said its platform for online classes, called CTLS Learn, was inaccessible for some as thousands of users visited the website at once Monday morning. Some classes used Zoom or found other alternatives.
Susan O’Farrell, a parent of twins at Dickerson Middle School and a 4th grader at Sope Creek Elementary, said the system improved but issues lingered for some throughout the day.
“It was in Middle School at around 3pm (5th period). I saw in the chat section all of the kids who were typing ‘I can’t get in’ or ‘it doesn’t work’ and ‘live video isn’t working,’” O’Farrell said in an email to the MDJ.
“The teachers are terrific, but they can’t do tech support and teach at the same time. There is not enough technical support to get this off the ground smoothly,” she said.
A little after 9 a.m., there were more than 65,000 students logged into the system, while some were having issues related to the load on the website, according to a district spokesperson.
By noon, about 100,000 students had logged in successfully, said Eric Rauch, a media relations representative for the district.
Generally, the district’s elementary school and high school students begin the school day at 8 a.m., have their live class sessions in the morning, and do most of their independent work in the afternoon. Middle school students do most of their independent work in the morning and start virtual live sessions in the afternoon, per sample schedules on the CCSD website.
Cobb Schools had an enrollment of 109,286 as of the first day of school. Because enrollment fluctuates in the early days of the semester, official counts are released later.
Ragsdale told the MDJ Monday evening that after a bumpy start, CCSD employees, students and their families had a great first day of school.
“I got a lot of emails, a lot of pictures being texted and tweeted out, those kinds of things, with students engaged from every grade level,” he said. “Obviously, this is not preferred. We would much rather be in face-to-face instructional mode, but this is the environment that we have right now. I was just really impressed with the teachers, the principals, the parents and the students going into this with a level of expectation that hiccups were possible.”
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, also said most educators and families had a successful first day.
“I’m hearing a lot of parents say they had a good first day, after CTLS was up and running, everyone had a pretty good day,” she said. “Overall, for having this many students log on to a system all at once, after they fixed the hiccups this morning, it went perfectly. The students were there, the teachers were active and engaged, and I think for the most part parents are happy with the experience.”
The superintendent said he expects the rest of the week will see students continue to transition into the new academic year, including issuing computing devices to those that still need them.
“I think after this week, everybody is going to hit their stride and we’ll be back into teaching and learning mode, even though it’s virtual, just as all the parents have come to expect from Cobb County,” Ragsdale said.
