Grace Connelly is a little girl who traveled a long way to find her home.
The 4-year-old became one of Acworth’s newest residents this month when her new family brought her home from China after an adoption process that took about a year and a half.
Grace flitted around her new living room Sunday afternoon, pausing to greet each of her three big brothers and hand out little plastic toys to the members of her new family. She spoke happily in a unique pidgin comprised mostly of Chinese with a few English words such as mama and papa thrown in.
When she got to her brothers, she shouted out “gege,” the Chinese word for brother, which sounds to American ears like “goo goo.” She pointed to her 14-year-old brother Ben and said “gege Bunny” — brother Benny.
Mom Cassie Connelly, a professional photographer, said she used to wonder how adoptive parents could communicate with their kids when there is a language barrier, but she’s come to find out it’s easier than she thought.
“It’s pretty amazing how you can translate by pointing and facial expressions and just the context of what’s going on,” she said.
As if to demonstrate, Grace cried out and pointed at her nose.
“Hang on, I’ll get you a tissue,” Connelly said and dashed for the bathroom.
“I can’t remember a time without her, and we’ve only had her for three weeks,” said dad Keith Connelly, who owns a fire equipment business.
Cassie Connelly said she remembers her dad talking about adopting from another country when she was a child, but people recommended against international adoptions at that time, she said.
“Ever since I was a little girl, it’s always kind of been a desire of mine,” she said. I can remember thinking about it at 10, 11, 12. … Keith and I talked about it when we were dating, we would discuss it, maybe here and there we’d bring it up. I would meet people who adopted, it always kind of touched something in me, and the kids were getting older, and we were getting older, and we finally thought, well, if we don’t do it now, we’re not gonna get there.”
That was in October, 2018, when they filled out the initial application, bringing in a tremendous binder of paperwork along with other tasks to accomplish such as psychological evaluations, background checks, fingerprint tests, home studies, interviews with brothers and a variety of classes.
“The fingerprints, the notaries, just a lot of busy, silly stuff, you know, time consuming,” Cassie Connelly said. “But you get to this point, you look back at that binder, and I’m like, I don’t even remember doing it.”
Keith Connelly said they were not originally looking only at China, but decided on that country after looking around and seeing that other places had even more stringent requirements.
“The lady we were working with basically said China’s the easiest to work with,” he said. “In some countries, they were a little odd. I remember South Korea, we were too old—“
“He was too old,” Cassie Connelly said with a smirk.
“I was too old, you made it by like a year,” Keith Connelly laughed. “You have to be a certain weight, a certain age, they’re very, very strict on who they will let adopt. I just thought it was so easy: There’s a need, we’re willing to fill that need, let’s go. But it’s not that fast and it’s not that easy, and it kind of surprised me. But the year-and-a-half process makes it all worth it when we get here.”
The couple said much of the process involved disabusing them of any overly-rosy ideas they may have had of what it means to adopt a child.
“Our social worker really sat us down and kind of gave the whole situation so we wouldn’t be, you know, in dreamland, like ‘oh, we’re going to go in and rescue this child that needs a home.’ It’s not always that easy and straightforward. A lot of them come with trauma and attachment problems, and so she really educated us.”
The Connellys were scheduled to meet their newest addition Jan. 6 in Shanghai. Cassie Connelly said she had watched many videos online of other families meeting their newly adopted children for the first time. She had no illusions about what these meetings sometimes entailed: crying, screaming, running in terror.
That’s not what happened with little Grace, however. Ben Connelly was the first to meet her.
“They were doing paperwork or something, and I was the first one to see her,” he said. “They didn’t tell us that she was coming in, she just kind of walked in, and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s right there,’ but I didn’t know if it was her at first. I thought was just some girl with someone else walking around because I didn’t recognize her, and then she got closer, and I was like, ‘Oh! That’s Grace!”
The child walked right up to her new family like she already knew them. Keith Connelly credited that to the staff at her orphanage. The family had sent over a book of family photos, and Grace’s caregivers had gone over it with her so she was familiar with the people she will be growing up with.
“The orphanage did an amazing job with her, and with the book we sent, because she knew who we were immediately,” Keith Connelly said. “And she’d never seen us, we just sent the book that Cassie put together. They labeled who mama and dada were and the bigger brothers, so she knew who we were, and I thought that was amazing that the orphanage did that, they spent the time with her to help the transition to be a little smoother.”
Cassie Connelly said Grace will go to the Children’s of Alabama’s International Adoption Clinic in Birmingham so doctors can track her physical and mental development, but it seems like she is growing quickly into a happy and healthy kid.
“At first, she didn’t know how to hug or kiss or even be held,” Cassie Connelly said. “When you’d hold her, she’d just kind of dangle. But she’s already learned what kiss means, (Keith) hugged her today, and she squeezed back for the first time. So I think it doesn’t appear that she’s going to have any issues, but some do.”
The newly-minted mom of four said she’s holding off on deciding whether Grace will start school next year. For now, she’s focusing on bonding with her new bundle of joy, a process she said actually feels a lot like when she came home with her three sons at birth.
“I tell people it’s like coming home with a newborn, only now I’m older,” she said. “We have more perspective. You know that eventually it’s all going to work itself out if you hang in there. Each season’s going to pass, so we have more perspective with her even though it’s hard and I’m so tired because we’ve got jetlag and she’s not sleeping that great yet, I know in a couple of weeks, we’re going to be past that stage and there will be something new.”
The couple said their neighbors have been incredibly kind during their first week back at home, throwing them a baby shower and bringing them food so they don’t have to worry about cooking.
One of the most exciting parts of the trip home has been discovering new aspects of her daughter’s new personality, Cassie Connelly said, from her taste in food she hasn’t gotten used to American meals just yet to her sense of humor.
“At 4-and-a-half years old, it’s different,” she said. “We’re learning new stuff about her all the time. … Her personality comes out a little more each day, I think, the more comfortable she gets with us. Because when we first met her, she was very quiet and almost like a scared little puppy. And now her silly is coming out and she’s starting to get a little more comfortable.”
Grace likes flipping through the photo book she got at the orphanage. She’ll flip to a page and shout “Mama!” “Papa!” or “Gege!” then point to the smiling family member in real life.
Keith and Cassie said prospective adoptive parents should be sure they know what they’re getting into before starting the process. Parenthood is difficult even without the language barriers, reams of paperwork and potential health problems. But they both had the same piece of advice for people who are thinking of adopting a child:
“Take the step, take the leap of faith,” Keith Connelly said.
“If you have if you have the desire in your heart, and it’s something that you really want to do, you should just do it,” Cassie Connelly said.
