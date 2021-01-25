For weeks, Danny Brawley had the Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) website at the top of his computer’s bookmark bar, waiting for his chance at a COVID-19 vaccine. Last Friday, he finally seemed to get it.
That evening, Brawley logged onto the CDPH website, and to his surprise, made it through to the reservation page. He booked an appointment to be vaccinated at Jim Miller Park for Monday, Jan. 25.
Then hours later, he received another email informing him that “due to a resource issue,” his appointment had been canceled. Brawley, a 73-year-old Smyrna resident and cancer survivor, would have to reschedule for another date.
“It’s very, very frustrating,” Brawley said. “This whole thing’s been kind of ridiculous. In my opinion, they didn’t think it out very well.”
Though he was contacted by CDPH on Monday to schedule a new appointment, Brawley’s experience highlights the problems that continue to hinder the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Cobb County and across Georgia. Provider websites have routinely crashed when new appointments are released, and CDPH used up its initial shipment of vaccines in a matter of weeks. All this, after the deadliest week in Cobb since the pandemic began, as 41 people in the county died between Jan. 17 and 23.
Some Cobb residents have not been shy about voicing their frustrations with the county’s efforts, as officials have asked for patience while small, county-level departments try and tackle the massive vaccination program.
A spokesperson for CDPH said the department did reschedule some appointments this week, attributing the move to a limited number of shots. Dr. Janet Memark, head of CDPH, said last week that she is prioritizing distributing second doses to patients over vaccinating new people.
Dr. Rodney Lyn, Interim Dean of Georgia State University’s School of Public Health, said that he understands the frustration of Georgians, but said that local authorities can’t shoulder all of the blame for the disorganized rollout.
“The underlying problem here is that we don't have a system in place on which to call on,” Lyn said. “We have health departments in counties, (and) those health departments have been woefully underfunded for a long time. Now, we're asking them to step up and take on this Herculean task.”
Lyn went on to say that without better support from the state and federal government, local departments like CDPH will continue to struggle.
“Whatever county you're dealing with, people are doing this for the first time. The leadership is standing up these systems and having the demand put on them at a level that they've never seen,” Lyn said.
“This really should have been, and should be, a situation where there's a shared commitment and shared responsibility to standing up a system for distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
That sentiment was shared by Cobb Commission Chair Lisa Cupid at last week’s virtual vaccine town hall.
“Recognize that our Cobb County public health staff—as well as other local governments—thought that this would have been on a statewide system,” Cobb Commission Chair Lisa Cupid said at a town hall last week. “(They) found out within a week or two that they’d have to provide this service locally.”
But even private providers have not had much more success obtaining doses. Among the few pharmacies in Cobb that have distributed the COVID-19 vaccine so far is Kennesaw’s Innovation Compounding.
Brittany Brown, the company’s senior marketing manager, said that while distribution of the doses they have on hand is going “very well,” they’ve faced the same shortages as public health departments.
“Anyone who is a resident of Georgia, who is eligible for phase one, could come and get vaccinated at our pharmacy,” Brown said.
But supplies remain limited, at best. Innovation Compounding has already booked all of its appointments through March, and is only opening between 10 and 40 slots each week.
“It’s unfortunate, but we all are kind of truly in the same holding pattern,” Brown added, referring to her public sector counterparts.
She said the company is hoping to secure a bulk shipment of vaccines in the future, in order to host an event at North Metro Church where they can administer 5,000 doses in a single day. But until then, vaccines remain few and far between.
“If we get a large amount of vaccines … we’ll notify everyone,” Brown said. “That hasn’t happened just yet.”
Other providers are working to slowly make doses available. Publix Supermarkets, for example, will open vaccination appointments at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, including at 23 Publix pharmacies in Cobb County.
Dr. Lyn, for his part, closed with a note of cautious hope about the trajectory of the vaccination program.
“I'm optimistic that we are going to see increasing rates of vaccination in the days and weeks ahead. But just how far we can get is really going to be a function of how much leadership there is,” he said. “There’s much work to be done still.”
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Jan. 25, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|01/25/21
|Change
|Cases
|48,628
|+356
|Hospitalizations
|2,543
|+0
|Deaths
|657
|+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|01/25/21
|Change
|Cases
|722,062
|+3,530
|Hospitalizations
|48,498
|+113
|Deaths
|11,864
|+53
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
