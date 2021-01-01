On March 13, a Friday, Marietta neurosurgeon Franklin Lin left the home he shared with his wife and two of his children for a motel.
He has relatives in Taiwan, and he had been getting updates "on how bad things were getting on that side of the world." He knew the novel coronavirus was serious, and he would likely be exposed to it as a surgeon for Wellstar Health Systems, where he worked. Lin said he thought he could protect his family and set an example for their neighbors by moving out.
"We were going to be responsible, not vectors of transmission," he recalled thinking.
Lin and his wife, Annesia, thought the voluntary separation would last two weeks.
Now, more than nine months later, Lin is set to rejoin his family, having received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. In a recent interview, Lin, 46, described the past 10 months of his life.
Shortly into the pandemic, he said, it became obvious the U.S. did not have the virus's spread under control, postponing his homecoming.
"It was just always kind of simmering," he said. After a summer surge, new cases began to fall. "We were kind of hopeful, and then everything just shot right back up. ... We were thinking, 'We've come this far, let's keep going.'"
It was hard at first, he said. Not being to help his wife around the house, not being able to give his youngest children, who are 6 and 9 years old, a concrete timeline for his return.
"It was way harder on them," he said. Eventually, though, they got used to it.
Lin, with little to do outside the hospital, took on extra shifts. He has read 20 books on the history of World War II. When the weather was nice, he would visit the house and talk to his family from the other side of the fence or in their backyard. He moved from the motel to an AirBnB and played Minecraft with his children, a video game in which players collect resources and build just about anything they can dream up.
"It got to the point where they almost preferred interacting with me that way as opposed to FaceTime, which was kind of funny," he said.
As the summer turned to fall, news that Germany's BioNTech, in partnership with Pfizer, and Moderna were making rapid progress on a vaccine, bolstered their resolve to continue.
"Definitely not for two years," Lin said when asked whether he could have waited that long to rejoin his family if companies had failed to produce vaccines so quickly. He had assumed vaccines would take years to develop but that the U.S. would successfully flatten the curve, allowing people to live their lives, albeit while continuing to social distance, wear masks and the like.
"When the vaccine development came, I certainly had concerns, like, 'They came up with a vaccine so fast, is that going to be problematic?'" he said. "From what I gather, the science is pretty good. You've got to give credit to the fact that we had an urgent situation, and when there's urgent situation, you rev up your resources even harder to do something."
When he was scheduled to receive his first dose of the vaccine — for peak effectiveness, it must be administered in two doses, three weeks apart — he didn't think much of it.
He FaceTimed his wife and children. Elated, Amnesia Lin took screenshots of their call.
"When those pictures came out I saw it I saw how — I saw my kids faces, I saw my wife's face," he said. "You know, I kind of saw — it's almost like a, like a little vignette, you know, a microcosm of what the health care worker has been going through. That's when it dawned on me: okay, this vaccine was a big deal."
He is scheduled to receive his second dose Jan. 8. The second dose is more likely to come with side effects, and Lin will wait a couple days after receiving the second dose before he goes home. Even then, he doesn't expect everything to go back to normal.
Can he roughhouse with his children? Can he and his wife share a bed? Lin is unsure, given the lack of information as to whether the vaccinated can still transmit the virus.
Among other things, Lin looks forward to putting his children to bed again. They have a rule: "We never wake up to a mess," Lin said, so part of the bedtime ritual is making sure their rooms are clean.
During a recent nighttime video chat, his daughter ran upstairs to clean her room, "thinking after the first vaccine (that) I was coming home."
