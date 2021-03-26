The push to create a city in east Cobb has returned.
A previous attempt fizzled in late 2019, beset by allegations its proponents were secretive and disorganized. But they vowed to return. This week, they did just that, with a “completely new plan,” in the words of state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb.
“We … did a lot of listening, got a lot of feedback over the last few years, and I feel like this is a very good representation of that feedback,” he said.
The proposed city would have between 50,000 and 60,000 residents, making it half as populous as the one proposed in 2019. And it would not have its own police or fire departments. Borrowing language from the recently-proposed city of Lost Mountain in west Cobb, backers of the city of East Cobb are referring to it in promotional material as a “city-lite” that would handle zoning, code enforcement and parks, nothing more.
It is one of four cityhood movements percolating in Cobb County. Earlier this month, a trio of Republican lawmakers from west Cobb announced their push to create the city of Lost Mountain. And state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, says she plans on reintroducing a Mableton cityhood bill before the current legislative session ends next week. Some Vinings residents are also discussing cityhood.
Each proposal would, ultimately, be decided by the people living within the proposed cities’ boundaries in a referendum. Those people will only be asked to vote on the proposed cities if lawmakers approve the bills and the governor signs them.
Dollar said he plans on filing an East Cobb cityhood bill Monday. He introduced a similar bill in 2019, but did little to muster support, he said, leaving that to the people who had first hatched the idea.
“It was brand new, and I don’t think … really they knew the commitment that it was going to take in terms of blood, sweat and tears,” he said, referring to the movement’s original boosters, which included area residents David Birdwell and Rob Eble. “They were just overwhelmed.”
With a new leadership team, the movement also has a new message.
In 2019, proponents said the area got $1 of services for every $2 its residents paid in taxes. They argued a new city would both lower residents’ property tax bills and provide better police and firefighter response times and improved servicing of area roads.
Some found that message too good to be true. Others said cityhood was a solution in search of a problem, saying they considered county services adequate.
Taking a page from their counterparts in west Cobb, Dollar and cityhood supporters Scott Sweeney, who serves on the Georgia Board of Education, and Cindy Cooperman said Friday that East Cobb cityhood is, instead, about “preservation.”
“I think the idea is to, as much as we can, preserve the community,” Dollar said. “And you know, we’re not coming in with a vision to make all these great sweeping changes. The idea, really, is to have local control to preserve the community feel, nature, safety, everything.”
Cooperman said she became interested in cityhood just as the last effort was starting to falter.
“East Cobb has one public playground,” she said. “I’m a mom. I’ve got two kids. That’s what brought me and my husband to east Cobb in the first place, and it just seems kind of odd that I have to go to Roswell for parks and rec, or I have to got to Sandy Springs for parks and rec. I’d like to just go up the road. So it’s some of those local issues (that) really kind of started to propel me towards it.”
In 2019, critics attacked cityhood advocates for trying to impose another layer of government on area residents. Sweeney said that won’t be the case.
“If you have an objection or concern about a particular zoning issue, you come down to county offices, right, and voice your opinions and your concerns,” he said, “and that same thing will absolutely be true (in the city of East Cobb) except it’s going to be done on the local level versus the county level. ... It’s not an additional layer, it’s just, you’re moving one from one area to the other.”
The movement’s website notes that Cobb commissioners represent an average of 190,000 people. If the proposed city had a six-member council, each member would represent some 10,000 people.
The lawmakers pushing for a city of Lost Mountain said they are motivated, in part, by the November elections, in which Democrats won a majority of seats on the county’s governing board, which controls land use in unincorporated Cobb County.
Dollar dismissed that notion Friday, noting that he introduced a cityhood bill in 2019, when Republicans held four of the board’s five seats.
“This certainly isn’t something that we’re doing in reaction to, you know, recent elections,” Dollar said. People “looked around, they saw Marietta, they saw Kennesaw, and they saw Acworth and they saw Powder Springs and it’s like, ‘Okay, why do they get the benefit of local control on things like zoning and we don’t?’”
The “about us” webpage of the East Cobb cityhood website says, “In the past, East Cobb has been served well by the local Cobb County Commissioner and Chair. East Cobb no longer has representation residing in the area, and the current board that oversees planning and zoning are more focused elsewhere.”
In November, Democrat Jerica Richardson edged out Republican Fitz Johnson in the race to succeed retiring Commissioner Bob Ott, a Republican. Ott does not live within the proposed city’s boundaries, Dollar said.
And unlike the cityhood boosters from 2019, Sweeney said he could not promise taxes won’t go up.
“You know, the best effort is to clearly make it revenue neutral,” he said, “but nobody can promise anything in that regard because you really don’t have control over property values.”
“We kind of want property values to go up at the end of the day,” Cooperman chipped in.
Advocates will have to pay for a new feasibility study, as required by law. Dollar said the group has just begun its fundraising efforts and will have a completed study before the state’s November deadline.
Dollar stressed cityhood would have no impact whatsoever on area schools.
Should the state legislature approve Dollar’s bill, a referendum would go before voters in the proposed city in November 2022. Should voters approve the city, the first municipal elections would be in the spring of 2023. Dollar envisions a six-member city council that would select one of their own to serve as mayor. Measures that come before the council would require four votes to pass, ensuring “something really needs to have support to happen on the city council.”
“One of the ideas we’re playing with is to have a citizen advisory board for things like zoning,” he said. “The idea is to not have one person who can come in with a vision and … make east Cobb in their image. We’re trying to prevent that.”
A city manager would run the city’s day-to-day operations.
“One thing that’s different this time around is that last time, it was new, and people were kind of absorbing it,” Dollar said. “Now … people are aware of the idea, so I’m already getting a sense of a lot more broad support.”
